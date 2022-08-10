Splatoon is the most successful new IP produced by Nintendo, starting out on the Wii U and headed to Nintendo Switch in 2017 with Splatoon 2. Instead of waiting for the next console generation, Nintendo surprised fans by announcing yet another sequel on the Switch, Splatoon 3.

Though we didn't hear much about the new game outside of a few new weapons and clothing brands, Nintendo announced a Direct for the game a few days ago. It's around 30 minutes long, so we're sure that there will be lots to cover.

If you missed the presentation, don't worry, you can watch the entire showcase below:

Here's everything announced in the Splatoon 3 Direct:

New techniques

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Some new techniques were announced, enhancing player movement greatly. Squid Surge lets players swim up walls in one fell swoop, further increasing their mobility.

Squid Roll allows players to swim quickly in the opposite direction while in Swim Form, repelling ink as they do.

New locations and stages

(Image credit: Nintendo)

There are some main regions where battles take place, connected by Hammerhead Bridge: The Splatlands and Greater Inkopolis. Some weapons originated in different areas, like the Stringer.

Here are the new stages confirmed for the Splatlands:

Scorch Gorge

Eeltail Alley

Mincemeat Metalworks

Undertow Spillway

Hagglefish Market

Here are the new stages confirmed for Greater Inkopolis:

Museum D'Alfonsino

Hammerhead Bridge

Mahi-Mahi Resort

A total of 12 stages will be available upon release, with more on the way over time!

New weapons and special weapons

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The new Stringer weapon, which resembles a bow and arrow, was previously announced to make its debut in Splatoon 3. Today, a new weapon type was introduced: The Splatanas. It looks like a wiper and operates like a sword, flinging ink in front of you. Players can use it as a long-range weapon, with a devastating close-range charged attack.

New special weapons were announced as well:

Tacticooler — When activated, it spawns a fridge that holds in-game beverages for you and your teammates to enjoy. These beverages buff your stats, so be sure to share!

— When activated, it spawns a fridge that holds in-game beverages for you and your teammates to enjoy. These beverages buff your stats, so be sure to share! Wave Breaker — This special sends out waves when activated, marking the position of opponents as the waves spread out. It's perfect for finding enemies hiding in ink. If you're trying to get away from an enemy Wave Breaker, you can avoid the waves with a well-timed jump.

— This special sends out waves when activated, marking the position of opponents as the waves spread out. It's perfect for finding enemies hiding in ink. If you're trying to get away from an enemy Wave Breaker, you can avoid the waves with a well-timed jump. Reef Slider — Mount an inflatable shark, charge up your power and bash into opponents who are in your way to splat them! After the attack ends, the shark with explode with a wide radius of ink.

Classic special weapons like the Tenta Missiles, Ink Jet, and Booyah Bomb will be returning this time around, and are perfect for veterans. Different weapons of the same type may have different combinations of sub weapons and special weapons, so find the combination that best suits you.

Sheldon Licenses

(Image credit: Nintendo)

When shopping for weapons, there's a new currency with which you can buy them: Sheldon Licenses. These Licenses are earned by winning games and earning experience points for both your battle level and your catalog level. You can also gain experience by using the same weapon repeatedly and increasing your Freshness.

New weapons unlock over time, but if you really want a specific weapon before you've unlocked it, you can simply pay more Sheldon Licenses!

Saved loadouts

Depending on what game mode you want to play in, you may want a new look — and new abilities. Players can save their loadouts to change gear on the fly and stay on top of their game, always.

Anarchy Battles

These are extreme battles that can be taken on solo or with friends. As for the four classic modes: Turf War, Clam Blitz, Tower Control, and Splat Zones make a return.

Ghosts

Friends will appear as holograms, which you can join mid-battle. You can also call out to friends who are battling to let them know that you're game for a, well, game.

Battle Replays

Relive your greatest moments through Battle Replays, where you can play a simulation of your recent battles as often as you like. You can even watch the match from other players' points of view!

Lockers

Players can use and decorate their own locker with gear, weapons, and items. Players you're recently battled with have their own lockers that you can peer into for inspiration. Decorations for lockers can be obtained at Hotlantis, run by an eccentric character named Harmony.

Tableturf Battle

Players can get into Tableturf Battles, a 1-v-1 competitive game resembling both Turf War and Tetris. Players battle with cards, with over 150 to collect. Each player gets a Starter Pack for free, but more cards must be earned as you play.

Splatoon 3 Salmon Run

As previously mentioned, there are new Salmonids to defeat in Salmon Run:

Big Shot

Cohozuna

Salmon Run's Big Run

Happening every few months, this catastrophe sees Salmonids invade the cities where Inklings and Octolings live. It seems like you'll have to work together to drive them away!

Mailbox

Players can post illustrations via the mailbox, with vertical illustrations also being supported.

Photo Mode

Players can take selfies, post photos to a smart device, or even post them in their lockers!

Splatnet 3

Similar to Splatnet available through the Nintendo Switch Online app, players can view their stats, battle results, and even get special wallpapers for their smart devices.

amiibo

Players can scan amiibo to save gear to them, take pictures, and even get special gear. A series of exclusive Splatoon 3 amiibo are also releasing around the launch of the game, so stay tuned!

New weapons, stages, and modes like X-Battle and League Battle are planned for release over the course of two years. Some large-scale paid DLC is also planned, so stay tuned for that announcement.

New idols

The new idols are a trio named Frye, Shiver, and Big Man, who host the Anarchy Splatcast, announcing new battles and events around Splatsville. Their group is called Deep Cut, and they're super fresh.

Splatfests

Splatfests are making a return, with three teams to choose from this time around. Splatfests consist of two halves, with regular battles in the first half, followed be a Tri-Color Turf War. The 2nd and 3rd place teams will attack the leading team from opposite sides. Controlling the Ultra Signal ith the help of Deep Cut is crucial to securing a win, so get ready!

Splatfest World Premiere

The Global Testfire is back! The Splatfest World Premiere is planned for August 27, 2022, and will feature three teams: Rock, Paper, and Scissors. Players can choose their teams and battle it out to see which team comes out on top!