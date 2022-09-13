GoldenEye 007, other games coming to Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack
Bond is back.
What you need to know
- GoldenEye 007 is a first-person shooter developed by Rare for the Nintendo 64.
- During the September 2022 Nintendo Direct, Nintendo shared that GoldenEye 007 and other Nintendo 64 games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.
- There's no release date, but the game is supposedly "coming soon."
Get ready for some parties and to shun anyone that picks Oddjob, as a classic Nintendo 64 game is coming back.
During the September 2022 Nintendo Direct, Nintendo shared that GoldenEye 007 and some other Nintendo 64 titles are headed to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.
Nintendo collaborated on this project with Rare, the original developers of the game that were acquired by Microsoft years back and are now a part of Xbox Game Studios.
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance gaming writer who started working for iMore and its sister sites Windows Central and Android Central in July 2019. He handles news, previews, reviews, and exclusive original reporting, and has also been featured on TechRadar.
With a background studying engineering before he shifted his focus to gaming journalism, he's skilled at identifying technical advantages and disadvantages provided by different hardware. If he’s not writing something, he’s off playing video games, spending time with his pets, exercising, or reading. He's also fond of trying to draw things with his iPad.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.