GoldenEye 007, other games coming to Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack

What you need to know

GoldenEye 007 is a first-person shooter developed by Rare for the Nintendo 64.

There's no release date, but the game is supposedly "coming soon."

Get ready for some parties and to shun anyone that picks Oddjob, as a classic Nintendo 64 game is coming back.

During the September 2022 Nintendo Direct, Nintendo shared that GoldenEye 007 and some other Nintendo 64 titles are headed to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

Nintendo collaborated on this project with Rare, the original developers of the game that were acquired by Microsoft years back and are now a part of Xbox Game Studios.