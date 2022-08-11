Kirby's Dream Buffet rolls onto Nintendo Switch on August next week

We're gonna have a ball of a time!

Kirby's Dream Buffet cake Switch
What you need to know:

  • Kirby's Dream Buffet is the next game in the Kirby series.
  • The game is multiplayer-based and features up to four Kirby characters racing across dessert-inspired landscapes to collect items.
  • Nintendo announced that the release date for the game is set for August 17, 2022.

Kirby fans are certainly eating well this year, with two games releasing on Nintendo Switch in 2022. Initially announced around a month ago, Nintendo showed off a multiplayer madness Kirby title, where up to 4 players try to collect as many strawberries as possible. At the end, the heaviest Kirby wins!

Unfortunately, there was no release date announced outside of "Summer 2022", until today. 

Nintendo revealed on its social media platforms that Kirby's Dream Buffet releases on August 17, 2022, less than one week from today. For anyone looking for even more pink puffball goodness after Kirby and the Forgotten Land, this is a dream (buffet). 

The game can be pre-ordered on the Nintendo Switch eShop starting today, for $14.99. This game is part of Kirby's 30th anniversary celebration, which fans of the hungry puffball are sure to appreciate.

Kirby's Dream Buffet

Roll around as one of four Kirby characters, collecting as many strawberries as you can. Don't worry about eating too much, as being the heaviest Kirby is your goal!

Nadine Dornieden
Nadine Dornieden

Nadine is a freelance writer for iMore with a specialty in all things Nintendo, often working on news, guides, reviews, and editorials. She's been a huge Nintendo fan ever since she got to pet her very own Nintendog, and enjoys looking at Nintendo's place in the video game industry. Writing is her passion, but she mostly does it so that she can pay off her ever-growing debt to Tom Nook. Her favorite genres are simulation games, rhythm games, visual novels, and platformers. You can find her at @stopthenadness on Twitter, where she'll more than likely be reposting cute Animal Crossing content.