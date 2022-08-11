Kirby's Dream Buffet rolls onto Nintendo Switch on August next week
We're gonna have a ball of a time!
What you need to know:
- Kirby's Dream Buffet is the next game in the Kirby series.
- The game is multiplayer-based and features up to four Kirby characters racing across dessert-inspired landscapes to collect items.
- Nintendo announced that the release date for the game is set for August 17, 2022.
Kirby fans are certainly eating well this year, with two games releasing on Nintendo Switch in 2022. Initially announced around a month ago, Nintendo showed off a multiplayer madness Kirby title, where up to 4 players try to collect as many strawberries as possible. At the end, the heaviest Kirby wins!
Unfortunately, there was no release date announced outside of "Summer 2022", until today.
Roll into this smorgasbord of fun with 3 other friends in local wireless or online! Or play with a buddy on the same system! Kirby's Dream Buffet releases on 8/17, exclusively on #NintendoSwitch Pre-order now at: https://t.co/SOAWIfyfe5 pic.twitter.com/wCjSYMt02NAugust 11, 2022
Nintendo revealed on its social media platforms that Kirby's Dream Buffet releases on August 17, 2022, less than one week from today. For anyone looking for even more pink puffball goodness after Kirby and the Forgotten Land, this is a dream (buffet).
The game can be pre-ordered on the Nintendo Switch eShop starting today, for $14.99. This game is part of Kirby's 30th anniversary celebration, which fans of the hungry puffball are sure to appreciate.
Kirby's Dream Buffet
Roll around as one of four Kirby characters, collecting as many strawberries as you can. Don't worry about eating too much, as being the heaviest Kirby is your goal!
