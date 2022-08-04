Next week's Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Digital Event shows off the DLC's first title update

What you need to know:

Monster Hunter Rise received a paid DLC expansion called Sunbreak on June 30, 2022, featuring Master Rank and all-new monsters.

Like the base Monster Hunter Rise game, Sunbreak has a wide variety of free content planned for the future.

Capcom will discuss Sunbreak's planned roadmap in a Digital Event on August 9, 2022.

Capcom continues to bless Monster Hunter fans with endless content, this time in the form of an entire expansion called Sunbreak. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak takes the player to the region called Elgado, where a mysterious virus is causing monsters in the region to act erratically. Players must conquer the Three Lords, three monsters inspired by European myths, in order to save the Kingdom.

It wouldn't be a Monster Hunter game without free updates with new monsters and quests, and Sunbreak is no different. In fact, Capcom has several free title updates planned for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, the first of which will be unveiled in a Digital Event. Capcom recently announced the Digital Event's premiere date on their social media channels.

Tune in to the Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak Digital Event for news on free Title Update 1, including Lucent Nargacuga, Seething Bazelgeuse & more...📆 Aug 9🕖 7:00 PDT / 15:00 BST🎤 Hosts: Producer Ryozo Tsujimoto & Game Director Yoshitake Suzuki📺 https://t.co/8IzgK7w1Wf pic.twitter.com/HZJLKvPJ9KAugust 4, 2022 See more

We've already seen a hint of what's to come, with two new monster variants in Lucent Nargacuga and Seething Bazelgeuse. Lucent Nargacuga was last seen in Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate, while Seething Bazelgeuse was introduced in Monster Hunter World. Fans of the game are waiting with bated breath for what else Capcom has in store, and we're sure they won't be disappointed.

For those who would like to see more, tune in to the first Sunbreak Digital Event on August 9, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. PT, or 10:00 a.m. ET.