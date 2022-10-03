"Nintendo Pictures" website unveiled, announces plans for Nintendo IP
Looks like Mario's a-gonna be a Hollywood star!
What you need to know:
- Nintendo acquired Japanese animation studio Dynamo Pictures, re-naming the studio to Nintendo Pictures.
- The company launched the website for Nintendo Pictures today, citing the company's goals.
- No movies or projects were announced or confirmed at the time of writing.
Nintendo is seemingly branching out into other forms of media, as can be seen with the Mario Bros. movie hitting the big screen in 2023. The company, known for video game consoles like the famed Nintendo Wii and Nintendo Switch, is looking for new ways to introduce untapped audiences to its intellectual properties, and hopefully bring new people into the world of video games.
After acquiring the Japanese animation studio, Dynamo Pictures, Nintendo began operations under the new name Nintendo Pictures. The company launched Nintendo Pictures' website today.
Under the "Message" tab on the website, Nintendo stated the following:
"Nintendo Pictures Co., Ltd. is a video production company
wholly owned by Nintendo Co., Ltd. We aim to have consumers around the world learn about Nintendo characters through video, and to create unique videos that will remain in their memories forever.
To that end, each and every one of our employees will always think about what our customers around the world will find interesting, and we will work hard to create an organization that can continue to grow by engaging in video production with interest. We will continue to challenge ourselves to continue providing unique and surprising images to customers around the world, transcending generations and eras."
It's not the first venture Nintendo has made into other industries, as it recently opened Super Nintendo World theme park in Japan, with more locations planned for 2023. We have yet to see whether these ventures will lead to an increase in video game sales, but with how iconic Mario and friends are, it could happen.
Nintendo Switch OLED model — Splatoon 3 edition
The Splatoon 3 edition of the Nintendo Switch OLED model features a wider, more vibrant OLED screen, and a built-in LAN port for all your Turf War needs.
Buy from: Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Nadine is a freelance writer for iMore with a specialty in all things Nintendo, often working on news, guides, reviews, and editorials. She's been a huge Nintendo fan ever since she got to pet her very own Nintendog, and enjoys looking at Nintendo's place in the video game industry. Writing is her passion, but she mostly does it so that she can pay off her ever-growing debt to Tom Nook. Her favorite genres are simulation games, rhythm games, visual novels, and platformers. You can find her at @stopthenadness on Twitter, where she'll more than likely be reposting cute Animal Crossing content.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.