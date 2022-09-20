Nintendo removes connectivity features with Facebook and Twitter

What you need to know:

Nintendo began implementation of social media connectivity starting with the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U.

In recent announcements, Nintendo plans to discontinue image sharing features on Facebook and Twitter for the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U.

The company also announced that Nintendo Switch users will no longer be able to link their Facebook or Twitter account to their Nintendo Account.

Nintendo seems to be removing itself from the social media landscape in certain ways, according to some announcements made by the company. One feature of the Nintendo 3DS or Nintendo Wii U was that players could share in-game photos and screenshots via Facebook and Twitter. This provided an opportunity for conversation after Nintendo's own social media platform, Miiverse, ended.

However, the company announced in a tweet that this service would no longer be available starting in October. According to the Nintendo support page, "Images and comments already posted to Facebook and Twitter will remain available even after the discontinuation of the service."

In a similar vein, the company disclosed their plans to discontinue the feature where Nintendo Switch users could sign in with their Facebook or Twitter account, or link their social media accounts to their Nintendo Account after October 25, 2022. Users can still link their Google or Apple account to their device, however.

Nintendo did not disclose the reason behind these decisions, or whether it had anything to do with the data leaks both websites have had recently. With regards to the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U, these actions fall in line with Nintendo slowly shutting online services down on the system.