Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's Steve and Alex amiibo release this September

amiibo are used to unlock various content in Nintendo's games.

In Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, amiibo unlock an NPC amiibo fighter which players can train to fight against CPU characters, other amiibo fighters, and people.

Almost every fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will receive a corresponding amiibo figure.

The amiibo for Steve and Alex from the Minecraft series are set to release on September 9, 2022.

There was a time when it seemed like new amiibo were releasing every single week. These small plastic figures are Nintendo's answer to the "toys to life" genre of toys, and scan be scanned into the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, the Nintendo Wii U, and the Nintendo Switch family of systems to unlock various kinds of content. Said content can range from something as simple as cosmetic themed costumes, to materials for use in-game, to entire levels and game modes locked behind amiibo.

Super Smash Bros. was the first video game franchise to incorporate amiibo, starting with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for Wii U. Nintendo promised that almost every character available to play in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for Nintendo Switch would get a corresponding amiibo, much to the pleasure of Smash Bros. fans.

The last amiibo released for the Smash Bros. line was Min Min from ARMS, whose figurine released in April 2022. After a bit of a lull, Nintendo finally announced the amiibo release dates for Steve and Alex from the Minecraft series.

The two figurines are set to release on September 9, 2022, on the same day as Splatoon 3. There's no indication of whether these amiibo are exclusive to specific retailers, but the lack of specificity is probably better for consumers in the end.