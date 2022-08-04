Tactics Ogre: Reborn to release on Nintendo Switch and other platforms

What you need to know:

Tactics Ogre is a tactical role-playing game that was initially released for the Super Famicom in 1995.

The game received a remake on the PlayStation Portable in 2010, published by Square Enix.

Square Enix announced that the game would be making its way to Nintendo Switch, PC, and other consoles this November.

Square Enix has been giving its games the HD-2D treatment, which is all the rage right now in the gaming sphere. HD-2D refers to games that use 2D pixel art sprites, but in environments that often use a tilt-shift perspective to lend it a 3D effect, alongside high-definition 3D particle effects.

Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together is a game with a long history, releasing initially in the late 90s on the Super Famicom and later the Sega Saturn in Japan, before being brought to the original PlayStation in North America. The game received a remake under the same name on Sony's PlayStation Portable in 2010, bringing the game to newer audiences.

The game's developer and publisher, Square Enix, recently announced on their social media channels that the game would receive yet another remake under the name Tactics Ogre: Reborn.

Arise, and revive your legacy.#TacticsOgre: Reborn releases on PlayStation 5/4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam on November 11th.Pre-order the digital version to receive the Digital Mini Soundtrack which includes 3 in-game music tracks: https://t.co/MBVsdLnXHY pic.twitter.com/oU3pcjhzs3August 4, 2022 See more

Tactics Ogre has been praised by fans and critics alike, and now has a chance to reach a newer generation of gamers who may have enjoyed the likes of Triangle Strategy and Live A Live. The game is set to release on Steam, Nintendo Switch, and other consoles this year on November 11, though no pre-order page for the Nintendo Switch version is up just yet.