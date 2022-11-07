Tomtoc Fancy Case for Nintendo Switch and Switch OLED review: Protective build, questionable colors

With its thin-yet-protective design, the Tomtoc Fancy Case shields your Switch or Switch OLED against bumps without being too bulky. It's a great choice as long as you don't need storage space.

There's no lack of competition for Switch accessories, as dozens of products are on the market. However, some are better made than others. When it comes to protecting your expensive Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch OLED, you want to ensure that you have a case that protects it from drops and bumps. The best Switch cases provide a few other conveniences too.

Over the years, I've been very impressed with Tomtoc's Switch cases, so I was excited to check out the Tomtoc Fancy Case for Nintendo Switch and Switch OLED. This line has several fun colors to choose from, an iconically thin build, and a unique handle design I've never seen before.

Tomtoc Fancy Case for Nintendo Switch: Price and availability

The Tomtoc Fancy Case has an MSRP of $29.99 and can be purchased on Amazon. This is on the more expensive side for a Switch case. However, it does work for both Nintendo Switch OLED and the base Nintendo Switch and is one of the slimmest cases on the market. There are several colors to choose from to find the look you like best.

Tomtoc Fancy Case for Nintendo Switch: What's good

Tomtoc is known for its ultra-thin Nintendo Switch OLED cases and Switch cases. This slim design doesn't skimp on protection, though. The relatively hard shell can easily shield my Switch OLED from drops and bumps while it's in place. Not to mention, I don't have to worry about it taking up too much room when I travel.

The case is lined with soft fabric to prevent the console from getting scratched up in transit. An extra-soft material is used on the backside of the cartridge slot flap to protect the Switch screen. There are slots for up to 10 game cartridges, which is more than enough to bring my absolute favorite games wherever I go. A fun little design element is that the color scheme for the outside of the case also borders the cartridge slot area. For instance, the Iris Purple case has the same purple-to-pink gradient surrounding the inner flap.

Speaking of colors, I have mixed feelings about some of the options available for the Fancy Case line. The manufacturing and print quality are excellent, but some of the hues chosen for the gradients aren't that attractive. For instance, I can see what they were going for with the Cherry Blossom design, which goes from pink to light green but looks faded.

On another note, when I first examined one of these colorful cases, I was puzzled by the look of the handle, which included a sliding piece of metal that didn't seem to have a function. Then I realized that it's designed to work as both a carrying handle and a wrist strap and that metal piece helps synch it up on your arm. So all I have to do is work the belt around the metal hook attached to the case to switch between the handle's two uses.

I was a little wary about this hook design as I imagined the handle could slide through the hook and slip through my fingers while I walked, causing the case and my expensive Switch OLED inside to hit the ground. To test it out, I put a lot of faith in Tomtoc by placing my Switch OLED inside and then jostling the handle aggressively for quite a while. The hook never even came close to letting the handle slip through. However, it's worth noting that after months of repeated use, the hook might not work as well if the wrist strap manages to stretch out. But I'm not sure how likely that is.

Tomtoc Fancy Case for Nintendo Switch: What's bad

One of the reasons Tomtoc is so popular is that it offers some of the slimmest Switch cases on the market. But, of course, that thin design of the store, the age space found in Switch cases, is removed. So if you want to put small accessories like earbuds, cables, Joy-Con controllers, or other items in the case, you might want to grab a different one.

There's also the cost of the Tomtoc Fancy Case. I have no idea why it's that high, and there doesn't seem to be any factor that warrants that price. That being said, it's got an excellent design, and you won't be disappointed by its cartridge capacity and protective shell.

Tomtoc Fancy Case for Nintendo Switch: Competition

If you'd prefer something that allows you to show off your love for a specific game, then you should also consider PowerA Protective Nintendo Switch OLED cases. There are dozens of options, including designs for The Legend of Zelda, Pokémon, Mario, and much more. Plus, they also have a small pocket of storage space.

Another case I highly recommend is part of a bundle: the Satisfye ZenGrip Pro. My fingers tend to get uncomfortable and go numb while holding the Nintendo Switch or Switch OLED, but thankfully the ZenGrip Pro slides onto my console and provides comfortable handholds. The included case fits the Switch OLED grip accessory so I can travel with both safely inside.

Tomtoc Fancy Case for Nintendo Switch: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if...

You love the gradient colors.

You're looking for a slim protective Switch case.

You'd like a case that can hold several cartridges.

You should not buy this if...

You're looking for a case for Switch Lite.

You need some storage space in your case.

You'd prefer a budget buy.

Tomtoc has once again produced protective cases in a convenient slim design. Anyone looking to protect their Switch or Switch OLED in a compact case will be happy with this purchase. It helps that there are plenty of cartridge slots and several colors to choose from so you can find a look you like best.

The biggest downside is the high cost of the Fancy Case, which is much higher than average. You can often find reliable cases selling between $10 and $15. Additionally, if you prefer to keep small accessories with your Switch, you'll want to choose a different case that offers storage space. But otherwise, this is a great choice that will serve any gamer well.