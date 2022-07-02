Best Nintendo Switch controllers iMore 2022
To get a better grip on your favorite Nintendo Switch games, you really need to have one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers. There are dozens of options to choose from, and they all have different advantages. The best of these, featuring beautiful designs and a familiar, comfortable feel, is the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller. We've compiled a list to help you choose the best Nintendo Switch controllers for your needs, however, you want to play.
- Best overall: Pro Controller for Nintendo Switch
- Best value: YCCTEAM Game Controller for Nintendo Switch
- Best design options: PowerA Enhanced Wireless
- Best wired GameCube controller: HORI Battle Pad
- Best wireless GameCube controller: PowerA GameCube Wireless
- Best retro controller: 8Bitdo SN30 Pro - wireless Bluetooth controller for Nintendo Switch
- Best versatile controller: Nintendo Switch Joy-Con
- Best Joy-Con look-alike: YCCTEAM Wireless Joypad Controller
- Best third-party Joy-Con: Tutuo Joy-Pad
Best overall: Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
The Pro Controller is Nintendo's option for the Switch and it is the controller of choice for many reasons. Perhaps most importantly, it has a perfect weight and feels great in your hand. It also offers NFC scanning, so you can use your favorite amiibo while playing with this controller. Plus, that D-Pad gives you excellent control during high-stress moments, whether you're playing a platformer or a retro 2D game.
As we've noted in our Nintendo Switch Pro Controller review, it offers many other features as well. One of the other top features players will enjoy is that the motion controls can be used as they would be in handheld mode. It also has HD rumble to bring you into the game. The Pro Controller is rechargeable with an included USB-C to USB-A cable, which means the charging speed is quick. Unfortunately, like many controllers, it doesn't offer a headphone jack.
The two downsides to getting the Pro Controller are that it is significantly more expensive than other options out there, and secondly, it doesn't have a headphone jack, so you cannot plug in wired headphones during TV mode playing sessions. Otherwise, it's the controller of choice for any Nintendo Switch game.
Pros:
- Quick charge
- Amiibo compatible
- Motion controls
- HD rumble
Cons:
- No headphone jack
- Expensive
Best value: YCCTEAM Game Controller
If you're looking for something like the Pro Controller but don't want to spend as much money, we know from our review of the YCCTEAM Game Controller for Nintendo Switch that this is one of the best options out there. It only costs a fraction of the official Nintendo gamepad, but still offers all of the functions you need for any Switch games.
There are motion controls, vibration, and it even scans amiibo, which most third-party controllers don't do. Plus, the button layout is similar to what you expect from the Pro Controller or Joy-Con but has a massive Home button in the top center making it easier to access. There's also a Turbo button if you'd like to assign it to spam any other button. What's more, the battery lasts for around 10 hours so it will last through your gaming sessions.
Honestly, this is the very best third-party Switch controller you're going to find out there. The battery last a long time, it comes in five different colors, and it feels great in your hands.
Pros:
- Inexpensive
- Amiibo scanning
- Motion controls
- HD rumble
- Five colors
Cons:
- No headphone jack
Best design options: PowerA Enhanced Wireless
These are arguably the most beautiful wireless Switch controllers on the market, with many different colors and themes to choose from. In our review, we looked at some Pokémon-themed PowerA Enhanced Wireless controllers and were impressed by their color and print quality. While it isn't as powerful as the Pro Controller, it is cheaper and offers most of the functions you want. Using Bluetooth and two AA batteries, you can play the best Switch games wirelessly for up to 30 hours. An LED comes on to warn you when the power is getting low too.
The controller feels good in your hands and responds to motion controls. It gives you an edge when playing against other players since there are two additional buttons on the backside that you can assign actions to. As with most Nintendo Switch controllers on the market, you cannot plug in your headphones.
Pros:
- Inexpensive
- Beautiful designs
- Extra buttons
- Motion controls
- Battery indicator
Cons:
- No amiibo functionality
- No headphone jack
Best wired GameCube controller: HORI Battle Pad
This is a wired version of the GameCube-style Switch controller officially licensed by Nintendo. It comes with a 10-foot cable to give you more room to move around when playing. Unfortunately, the cable is not a USB and, as such, does not detach from the controller.
The D-pad has been enlarged, and additional buttons have been added from the original GameCube controller making it easier to use. You can choose from five different designs and corresponding colors, including Zelda, Mario, Luigi, Pikachu, and Princess Peach.
This controller's lack of motion controls, vibration, and amiibo functionality is part of what makes this controller so inexpensive. It's a fundamental option for those who don't want to spend too much on a GameCube-style Switch controller.
Pros:
- Enlarged D-pad
- Five design options
- Motion controls
- Comfortable grip
Cons:
- No headphone jack
- No rumble ability
- No motion controls
- No Amiibo functionality
Best wireless GameCube controller: PowerA Wireless
This fun controller is perfect for fans of the GameCube. It's similar to the GameCube's controller, but the D-pad and shoulder buttons have been enlarged from the original, making them easier to use. Additional buttons have also been added, so there are no missing functions for the Switch. This controller uses Bluetooth to operate wirelessly. Two AA batteries allow it to work for up to 30 hours. Should the battery get low, an LED indicator lets you know.
The motion controls are helpful when playing games like Breath of the Wild, where you need to use a bow and arrow or locate a tower in the distance. However, it does not vibrate, nor does it respond to amiibo. On the plus side, there are different colors to choose from so you can find the one you like best.
If you're looking to play with an original GameCube controller, consider getting the 8Bitdo Gbros Wireless Adapter. It allows you to play wirelessly on the Nintendo Switch with the original controllers.
Pros:
- Long battery life
- Motion control
- Works wirelessly
- Multiple color options
Cons:
- No headphone jack
- No Amiibo functionality
Best retro controller: 8Bitdo SN30 Pro
This is the perfect controller for the longtime Nintendo fan, as it looks like the original Super NES controller. We reviewed the 8Bitdo SN30 Pro in 2017, and since then the look of it has changed a little bit, but the controller still works the same.
Using Bluetooth and an internal battery, you'll be able to play wirelessly for up to 20 hours, giving you plenty of time for each gaming session. This controller was made to work with various systems, but it works beautifully on the Nintendo Switch and offers all the buttons you need. It even features rumble vibration and motion controls, so you can play any Switch game without feeling hampered.
Since it was designed for use on more than one system, it doesn't feature amiibo functionality. Like the rest of the controllers on this list, there is no headphone jack.
Pros:
- Motion controls
- Rumble vibration
- Works wirelessly
- Looks cool
Cons:
- No amiibo functionality
- No headphone jack
- Shorter battery life
Best versatile controller: Nintendo Joy-Con
The Joy-Con is the included controller that comes with the Nintendo Switch system, we've had plenty of experience beyond our initial Joy-Con review. Still, you might want to pick up an extra pair to play a few games with friends or if you have a Switch Lite and want to play a game with motion controls. These make for a unique controller in that you can have one in each hand separately or connect them with a Joy-Con grip if you'd like a more traditional controller feeling. There are several new colors of Joy-Con outside of the original grey or red and blue combo initially released with the system, making them pretty fun to collect. There's a lot of mix and match capability with the controllers themselves and the Joy-Con Strap pieces.
Even with these controllers separated from the Switch body, players get to enjoy the motion controls and rumble vibration. There are no wires needed for this controller. To charge it, you simply connect it to your Nintendo Switch and place the whole system in the dock. There are also plenty of charging accessories available if you're using extra Joy-Cons and need to charge multiple pairs or connect it with a Nintendo Switch Lite.
The right Joy-Cons are amiibo compatible since the Switch system is intended to offer amiibo features. However, they do not provide a way to plug in headphones. The small size of these controllers does lend to smaller buttons, which may lead to pushing the wrong button on accident. But they are the right size to fit comfortably in one hand for kids and adults. Because they are the Switch's original controller and technically two controllers with one function, they tend to be more expensive, especially if you're looking for a harder-to-find color combo.
Pros:
- Can play attached to Switch or unattached
- Motion controls
- Rumble vibration
- Charges with the Switch
- Color options
- Amiibo-compatible
Cons:
- No headphone jack
- No ergonomic grip
- Expensive
Best Joy-Con look-alike: YCCTEAM Wireless Joypad Controller
Want to grab some more Joy-Cons to replace drifting ones or to have more available for game night? The official options are expensive and will add up over time but if you want something that acts very similar at a lower price, you'll love the YCCTEAM Wireless Joypad Controller. In our review, we found that they offer really good motion controls and rumble, but like most third-party controllers do not have amiibo scanning.
They're basically the same shape and size as the official Joy-Con, however, they have some slight improvements. Firstly, there's that D-pad on the left side which can give you more control when playing platformers. Secondly, there are slight indents around the D-Pad and the right side's A, B, X, and Y buttons, which makes them easier to press down. Plus it comes in three different colors so you can choose the one you like best.
Pros:
- Can play attached to Switch or unattached
- Look very similar to official Joy-Con
- Offers a D-pad
- Motion controls
- Rumble vibration
Cons:
- No headphone jack
- No amiibo scanning
Best third-party Joy-Con: Tutuo Joy-Pad
Many people find the official Joy-Con uncomfortable to hold for long stetches in handheld mode, but in our Tutuo Joy-Pad review we found that this controller fixes that problem by adding an ergonomic grip. This Joy-Pad is offered in different colors and slides on and off of your Switch for both handheld and TV mode play.
The inner motion controls and rumble work very well, but as is the case with most third-party Joy-Con controllers, they do not offer amiibo scanning. Still, they're much cheaper than buying the official Joy-Con and have long battery life to keep you playing for dozens of hours before needing a recharge.
Pros:
- Can play attached to Switch or unattached
- Comfortable grip
- Motion controls
- Rumble vibration
- USB-C charging ports
- Color options
Cons:
- No headphone jack
- No amiibo scanning
Take control and game on!
We spent over 18 hours evaluating Nintendo Switch controllers to determine which ones to put on this list. We looked at convenience, customer reviews, price, and special features. There continue to be more and more accessories coming out for the Switch, so we'll keep looking to see what other controllers we should add.
We determined that the best overall Nintendo Switch controller is the official Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. It features motion controls making it an excellent choice for most action RPG and battle royale games. It also has a whopping 40-hour wireless battery life for those overnight gaming marathons. As with most other Nintendo Switch controllers, the only thing it's missing is a headphone jack.
Now, if you're looking for something like the official Switch controller but don't want it to affect your wallet as much, you should check out the YCCTEAM Game Controller for Nintendo Switch. It offers all of the features of the Pro Controller, but at a much smaller price. Not to mention, it comes in five different colors so you can choose the look you like best.
Finally, if you're looking for a cheap alternative to the Joy-Con, you should consider the Tutuo Joy-Pad. It functions very similarly to the Joy-Con in that it can slide on and off of the Switch console, however, it also includes ergonomic grips for more comfortable gaming sessions.
