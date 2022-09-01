Voice of Cards series gets a new entry on Nintendo Switch this month

What you need to know:

Voice of Cards is a series of turn-based RPGs directed by Yoko Taro and published by Square Enix.

The game's entire world consists of cards including characters and landscapes; and the turn-based battles take place in card format as well, accompanied by dice.

Square Enix announced that the third game in the series, Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden will release on Nintendo Switch on September 13, 2022.

Tabletop video game fans were given a treat with the original Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars, directed by Yoko Taro and published by Square Enix. The game is almost entirely composed of cards, with the player piece travelling across vast card landscapes and interacting with NPCs beautifully illustrated on cards.

The game quickly received a sequel after only three months, with Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden releasing in February 2022. While there were no huge quality-of-life improvements, it offered a thrilling new story and an all-new battle mechanic.

Square Enix announced today that another sequel was in the works on their Twitter account:

Embark on a new standalone turn-based RPG adventure, told entirely through the medium of cards, in #VoiceOfCards: The Beasts of Burden. Coming to Switch, PS4 and Steam on September 13. Learn more here: https://t.co/jZGTdl7lbC pic.twitter.com/rJ3geEq14oSeptember 1, 2022 See more

The new game, Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden is an all-new game with a new story. The narrative surrounds a young girl who has spent her entire life underground, never having encountered the surface — or worse, the beasts that inhabit it. Humans and monsters have been at war for years, and it's up to you to get rid of the three Primal beasts once and for all.

Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden releases on Nintendo Switch on September 13, 2022.