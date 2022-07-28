Wave two of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass races onto Nintendo Switch next week

What you need to know

After several years on the market, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe received a Booster Course Pass expansion comprised of waves of content.

Players who own Mario Kart 8 Deluxe can purchase the Booster Course Pass or receive access through the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription service.

The second wave of content releases on August 4, 2022.

Mario Kart 8 initially released on the Nintendo Wii U, with two DLC packs available for purchase. After the release of the Nintendo Switch, the game received a port in the form of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which featured all the DLC from the Wii U version as well as an updated battle mode.

Players would agree that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the definitive way to play the game, but few expected an entire Booster Course Pass expansion to be announced for the beloved racing game.

With six waves of content planned featuring eight courses each, the Booster Course Pass will double the game's content, making it a worthy buy for Mario Kart fans. Nintendo recently announced in a tweet that the second wave of content was on the way, with the Turnip and Propeller Cups.

Wave 2 of the #MarioKart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass arrives 8/4! Available to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members at no additional cost, or on its own as paid DLC.

Mario Kart fans can access this extra content either by purchasing the Booster Course Pass directly, or by subscribing to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

Featured in the Turnip Cup are:

New York Minute from Mario Kart Tour on mobile

from Mario Kart Tour on mobile Mario Circuit 3 from Super Mario Kart on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System

from Super Mario Kart on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System Kalimari Desert from Mario Kart 64 on the Nintendo 64

from Mario Kart 64 on the Nintendo 64 Waluigi Pinball from Mario Kart DS on the Nintendo DS

Featured in the Propeller Cup are:

Sydney Sprint from Mario Kart Tour on mobile

from Mario Kart Tour on mobile Snow Land from Mario Kart: Super Circuit on the Game Boy Advance

from Mario Kart: Super Circuit on the Game Boy Advance Mushroom Gorge from Mario Kart Wii on the Nintendo Wii

from Mario Kart Wii on the Nintendo Wii Sky-high Sundae, a never-before-seen track not featured in any other game

The second wave of content is set to release next week on August 4, 2022.