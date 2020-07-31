There have been several times where I travel to a get-together with my Nintendo Switch in tow. Many of my friends, siblings, nieces, and nephews look forward to me setting up my Switch and dock so they can play multiplayer games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on whatever TV is available. While I'm super happy to accommodate and share my games with others, packing the official dock isn't the easiest thing. It's rather bulky, and I'm always afraid that it will get damaged while in transit, so I have to place extra padding in my bag that just ends up taking more space. So when I saw that Human Things had created the Genki Covert Dock for you to use in place of the official Switch dock, I was super excited to check it out. And it doesn't disappoint. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo The Covert Dock is compact, does precisely what it needs to, and comes with the necessary accessories to really make it easy to use. If you often travel, whether that be at home or abroad, then you really ought to get this helpful little device.

Switch travel Genki Covert Dock Bottom line: This is one of the essential accessories for any Switch owner who regularly travels. It comes with three interchangeable adapters, so you can still use this device even when traveling abroad. Plus, it's super compact and much easier to pack than the official Switch dock. Pros Compact size

Right-angle USB-C to USB-C cable

Foldable prongs

Global adapter set Cons Expensive $75 at Amazon

Genki Covert Dock What I like

There's a lot to love about this nifty little accessory, especially since it makes traveling with your Switch that much more convenient. Compact design Everything you need in a small package The Genki Covert Dock worked precisely as I expected it to. If I hadn't known any better, I would have just assumed I was still using the official dock while my Switch was connected to this little device. Video quality wasn't affected at all.

Source: Rebecca Spear / iMore

It features a USB-C PD charging port, a 3.1 USB port, and an HDMI display port. That way, I can charge my Switch while it's plugged into a TV just like I would with the original dock. Should I be playing with a controller or other accessory that needs a USB port, I just plug it into the Genki Covert Dock, and I'm ready to go. While it is much smaller than the official Nintendo Switch dock, it's only slightly smaller than the power supply that comes with the Nintendo Switch, and there are also foldable prongs on the backside. This makes it incredibly easy to slip into your purse, backpack, or travel bags without worrying about it getting damaged. As long as you purchase one of the Nintendo Switch traveling cases with larger storage space, like this Mumba Carrying Case, then you should be able to pack the Genki Covert Dock with the rest of your must-have Nintendo Switch accessories; though, admittedly it will be a tight fit. Still, I can attest that it's nice being able to travel with all of your necessary gaming components in one small bag. Universal usage Use at home or abroad

Source: Rebecca Spear / iMore

When I opened the box, I found the Genki Covert Dock, a right angle USB-C to USB-C cable, a small instruction booklet, and three power adapters. These adapters make it so I can use the Covert Dock in a variety of outlets, whether I'm on a trip overseas or am staying at a hotel a few cities away from home. The adapters easily move into place or can be left at home if I don't intend to use them for a specific trip. At any rate, it's nice knowing that this unit can come in handy no matter what kind of trip I'm taking. Genki Covert Dock What I don't like

If you're like me, then you're wondering if this little device might actually be a dangerous accessory to use since other third-party docks have been known to brick Nintendo Switch consoles in the past. Before using it, I looked into the history behind the Genki Covert Dock. It turns out it was crowdfunded on Kickstarter and according to the manufacturers, it was built "using the same specs and protocols as the Nintendo Switch charger and the Nintendo Switch dock." However, they "combined them to give you the ultimate portable experience." You're paying for a unique device that you won't be able to find the likes of anywhere else. Furthermore, the company states that they have shipped over 50,000 units and haven't received a single claim of it breaking someone's Switch. From my own usage, I personally didn't have any issues with it. It ran perfectly and was a welcome addition to my traveling bag. The only thing I will complain about is the expense. The official dock on its own usually costs around $90 (though during this pandemic, they have become harder to find, and the price has spiked quite a bit). That being the case, the Genki Covert Dock is a bit expensive at just $15 less than the official dock. There are definitely other third-party docks out there for you to choose from. But the thing is, this is the only one I've seen in this beautiful compact shape. So, if you really like the idea of having a compact dock for travel, the price might just be worth it. Genki Covert Dock Should you buy it?

The Genki Covert Dock is exactly the travel accessory I've been wanting for my Nintendo Switch. It makes it a lot easier for me to set up my gaming console on whatever TV screen is available when I travel, whether that be in a hotel or at a family member's house. It's much smaller than the official Nintendo dock, and most importantly, it's compact design makes it, so I don't worry nearly as much about it getting damaged when I'm on a trip. 5 out of 5 I do wish that it wasn't quite as costly as it is, since I know that makes it less affordable for many people. However, it's a really handy accessory and should definitely be considered by anyone who travels with their Switch.