Whether your official Nintendo Switch dock is on the fritz or you're looking to purchase a new one for another room in your home, the best third-party Switch docks are less expensive than springing for a new official dock. Third-party docks also tend to be smaller and more portable while still allowing you to play your favorite games. But be cautious since some have killed Switch consoles in the past, like with the Switch's firmware 5.0 update debacle. We've done the research to determine which third-party docks won't brick your system. There are only a few that we trust, so the pickings are small, but they're safer than the rest. Take a look and see which one would work best for you.

WARNING: Please be cautious when considering using anything but the official licensed Nintendo Switch Dock.

Portable viewing : Tinbinx binbok Switch Dock Staff Favorite Tinbinx's Switch dock allows you to prop up your console and continue playing while it charges. The design looks pleasant but doesn't take up too much room. It features HDMI, USB 3.0, and two USB 2.0 ports on the backside. $25 at Amazon Totally lit : ikedon Switch Dock This dock functions as both an adjustable stand and a TV dock. You can adjust the angle when playing in tabletop mode to better view the screen or simply press a button on the dock to switch to the TV input. What's more, it's super small, so it won't take up a lot of space in your entertainment center. $26 at Amazon Least expensive : BASSTOP Portable Dock This option does require you to remove the circuit board from your original dock and place it in this new casing. You'll need to be comfortable with handling that procedure. Doing this should ensure that the dock will be compatible with future Nintendo software updates. It comes in four colors: black, white, green, and red. $13 at Amazon All the hubbub : RREAKA Digital AV Multiport Hub This isn't so much of a dock as it is a hub, but it will still allow you to play your favorite Switch games on your TV screen. What's more, it has a USB-C port, two USB-A ports, and an HDMI port. That way, you can use multiple devices at once while playing your Switch. $23 at Amazon Square off : GuliKit Pocket TV Dock When not in use, this awesome little device assumes a square shape. Simply remove the magnetic cover to access the male USB-C. It features an HDMI Out, USB-A, and an AC adapter port. All you have to do is press the button on the GuliKit to Switch inputs and play on your TV. $28 at Amazon Ponkor Switch Dock Ponkor's Switch Dock lets you charge your Nintendo Switch with a small, sleek vertical display. The conversion display allows you to easily swap between the Switch screen and the TV it's connected to. It's worth noting it doesn't include an HDMI cable, so you'll need to supply that separately yourself. $30 at Amazon

Word of warning!

While these third-party manufacturers have taken precautions to create a device that works with Nintendo Switch games and updates, a future software update from Nintendo could cause problems at any moment. Remember that using any unofficial accessories puts your Switch console at risk, as some have been known to brick the Switch console.

It's also worth keeping in mind that these third-party docks are designed to work with the regular Nintendo Switch, not the Nintendo Switch Lite or Nintendo Switch OLED.

Best third-party Switch docks

After significant research into the issue, we've determined that these are the best third-party Switch docks in terms of safety. We love that they are more compact than the official hardware and that two of the products offer more than one color choice. When making your decision, you'll want to consider how much you're willing to spend, how small you want the dock to be, and if you want it to have a unique design.

We recommend the Skull & Co. Jumpgate as it provides more convenience than the other options on this list while providing five awesome designs to choose from. It's a compact device that won't take up a lot of room in your entertainment center or in your travel bags. You'll be able to transport it more easily than you would the official dock. We also like that the Core Drive is removable, so it can be used to power other devices in addition to the Switch.

If you're looking for something a little cheaper, we highly recommend getting the ikedon Switch Dock. It's super highly rated on Amazon, and the dock's input button makes it easy to play on your TV. Plus, it doesn't take up a lot of room, so it can fit just about any entertainment center.