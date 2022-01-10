Best portable travel Apple Watch chargers iMore 2022

Your Apple Watch Series 7 or any other model comes with a charger, but it's nice to have an extra to keep in your bag. If you have the right portable charger, you'll never have to worry about running out of juice again. If you want to charge your Apple Watch and iPhone with a single charger, we've got you covered there too. Here are some of the best travel Apple Watch chargers you can buy.

Top of the line : The Apple MagSafe Duo charger Staff Favorite The cream of the crop is Apple's own MagSafe Duo Charger. Charge up your Apple Watch and your iPhone at the same time with this portable, fast charger. Note that a one-meter USB-C to Lightning cable is included, but the power adapter (wall charger) is not, so you'll need to purchase that separately. $129 at Amazon

$129 at Apple

$129 at Best Buy Ultra-portable : Anker Portable Magnetic Charger for Apple Watch Plug this pocket-sized charger into any USB-C port or charging brick and charge up your Apple Watch. It's just about the size of a key. Since it's MFi-certified, you don't have to worry about damaging your Apple Watch. $37 at Amazon Double duty : ElevationLab BatteryPro for iPhone & Apple Watch The BatteryPro for iPhone & Apple Watch is a beautifully designed portable charger for your Apple Watch and iPhone. It's no surprise that it's a favorite around iMore. This portable battery is built to be small enough to carry comfortably in your back pocket, while a protective strap also keeps it secure while charging. You can pop it in your bag and easily charge on-the-go. $100 at Amazon

$100 at ElevationLab Just a case : The HALLEAST Travel Case for Apple Watch Charger The HALLEAST Apple Watch Charging Case is a protective and affordable Apple Watch case that'll hold your Apple Watch and keep it safe during travel. It comes in a sleek black color and is designed with a carabiner, making it easy to clip on to your bag or backpack. Note that this is not a charger, it's just a case, and you must insert the charging cable that came with your Apple Watch. $13 at Amazon Nightstand : PZOZ Charger Stand Compatible for Apple Watch Place your own Apple Watch charger inside this nightstand companion; you can wind up the cable inside the base for convenient cable management. Pop up the charger to use your Apple Watch in nightstand mode as it charges, or lay it flat if you prefer. Choose from several options. $13 at Amazon Coolest : Elago Stand for Apple Watch This isn't a charger; it's actually a stand that makes your Apple Watch look like a tiny Mac screen. Use the Apple Watch charger that came with your Apple Watch; this adorable stand holds your Apple Watch securely in charging position. It's just right for using Nightstand Mode. From $13 at Amazon

The perfect portable charger

Whichever Apple Watch charger you choose, always check to be sure that it's MFi-certified. For a product to earn MFi certification, it must pass compliance and safety tests. The company must also pay Apple royalties to put this certification on their products.

If you have the funds, we'd recommend the Apple MagSafe Duo Charger because it's fast, reliable, and portable. Be sure to pick up a portable adapter as well.

The extra-tiny Anker Portable Magnetic Charger for Apple Watch is a really portable charger and super easy to use. Just plug it into your MacBook/iPad's USB-C port or any USB-C wall charger you have handy. The secure magnet makes sure that your Apple Watch won't slip off and break during your adventures far and wide. It's also MFi-certified.