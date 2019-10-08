What you need to know
- macOS Catalina launched to all users yesterday
- Apple Support's YouTube channel has released new how-to videos
- The videos focus on Sidecar and managing you devices in Finder
Apple released macOS Catalina to the public yesterday, bringing Apple Arcade, Sidecar, the new Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, and Apple TV apps, and a host of other new features to the Mac. As part of the launch, the Apple Support YouTube channel has debuted a few how-to videos to help you get upgraded and use what the new software has to offer.
The first video shows you how to use Sidecar, a new feature in macOS Catalina that allows users to use their iPad as a second display for your Mac. It's a handy feature that now lets anyone have a second, interactive display for the Mac whether you are at home or on the go. The how-to explains how to connect your iPad and your Mac and how to navigate and use its controls.
The other two videos focus on how to backup or restore your iPhone or iPad on macOS Catalina. Managing your iPhone or iPad on your Mac has moved from iTunes, which no longer exists in Catalina, to the Finder app. Now you can backup, restore, and manage your devices without iTunes popping up unwanted every time you plug it in.
These videos will be helpful to those who can't use iCloud for everything and still need plug in every once in awhile.
If you'd like to learn even more about macOS Catalina, Rene Ritchie has put together an extensive review covering everying from Sidecar to the new Apple Music, Podcasts, and Apple TV app, and anything else you want to know about what Catalina has to offer.