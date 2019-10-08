Apple released macOS Catalina to the public yesterday, bringing Apple Arcade, Sidecar, the new Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, and Apple TV apps, and a host of other new features to the Mac. As part of the launch, the Apple Support YouTube channel has debuted a few how-to videos to help you get upgraded and use what the new software has to offer.

The first video shows you how to use Sidecar, a new feature in macOS Catalina that allows users to use their iPad as a second display for your Mac. It's a handy feature that now lets anyone have a second, interactive display for the Mac whether you are at home or on the go. The how-to explains how to connect your iPad and your Mac and how to navigate and use its controls.