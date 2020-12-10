Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection remake announced during The Game Awards

The Game Awards are going on right now and more video games are getting announced. The most recent reveal is a classic platformer that is getting a remake. Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection pays homage to both the original Ghosts 'n Goblins as well as Ghouls 'n Goblins. The original version was an arcade title that releasd on 1985.

The beloved Ghosts ‘n Goblins series from Capcom makes a comeback on #NintendoSwitch! Armor up as Arthur for an all-new adventure in Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection, releasing on 2/25!https://t.co/WgmlGfEgTw pic.twitter.com/jx3Xpx1dhL — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 11, 2020

The remake takes place in a fantasy world filled with familiar foes like zombies, undead skeletons, Pigman, and Red Arremer. Platform your way through various sidescrolling levels while throwing swords. One of the iconic things about this game is that whenever you get hit, you lose parts of your armor, which can reveal Arthur's tight whities.

Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection is set to release for Nintendo Switch on February 25, 2021. Although, release times are subject to change due to COVID-19.

