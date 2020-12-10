Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection remake announced during The Game Awards

What you need to know
- The Game Awards are going on right now.
- A Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection remake was announced for Nintendo Switch.
- The game release on February 25, 2021.
The Game Awards are going on right now and more video games are getting announced. The most recent reveal is a classic platformer that is getting a remake. Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection pays homage to both the original Ghosts 'n Goblins as well as Ghouls 'n Goblins. The original version was an arcade title that releasd on 1985.
The remake takes place in a fantasy world filled with familiar foes like zombies, undead skeletons, Pigman, and Red Arremer. Platform your way through various sidescrolling levels while throwing swords. One of the iconic things about this game is that whenever you get hit, you lose parts of your armor, which can reveal Arthur's tight whities.
Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection is set to release for Nintendo Switch on February 25, 2021. Although, release times are subject to change due to COVID-19.
The Game Awards are currently on-going. Tune in now to see who the 2020 winners are for a number of different categories. We'll continue to update information on the varoius reveals and winnersas time goes on.
Game money
Nintendo Switch gift card
So many Switch games
There are thousands of Nintendo Switch games on the eShop, including popular titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Having a gift card allows the recipient to purchase a game of their choosing. It's the perfect gift for any occasion.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Caviar's $6,500 iPhone 12 Pro has Steve Jobs' turtleneck inside
Caviar's iPhones have always been a bit on the strange side but the new iPhone 12 Pro takes the biscuit.
EU could shut down Apple TV+ unless it meets European content requirements
EU laws first reported last year that will require streaming platforms to host at least 30% European content are now being realized.
WhatsApp wants Apple's privacy labels to apply to iMessage as well
WhatsApp isn't happy that iMessage doesn't have to explain itself in the same way other apps do.
Grab some great Nintendo Switch games without breaking the bank
The only reason you should be dropping $60 on your Nintendo Switch is if you're picking up multiple awesome cheap games. Here's our list of the best for under $20!