Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection remake announced during The Game Awards

One of our favorite classic games is getting remade for Nintendo Switch.
What you need to know

  • The Game Awards are going on right now.
  • A Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection remake was announced for Nintendo Switch.
  • The game release on February 25, 2021.

The Game Awards are going on right now and more video games are getting announced. The most recent reveal is a classic platformer that is getting a remake. Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection pays homage to both the original Ghosts 'n Goblins as well as Ghouls 'n Goblins. The original version was an arcade title that releasd on 1985.

The remake takes place in a fantasy world filled with familiar foes like zombies, undead skeletons, Pigman, and Red Arremer. Platform your way through various sidescrolling levels while throwing swords. One of the iconic things about this game is that whenever you get hit, you lose parts of your armor, which can reveal Arthur's tight whities.

Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection is set to release for Nintendo Switch on February 25, 2021. Although, release times are subject to change due to COVID-19.

The Game Awards are currently on-going. Tune in now to see who the 2020 winners are for a number of different categories. We'll continue to update information on the varoius reveals and winnersas time goes on.

