What you need to know
- According to Counterpoint Research, the global smartphone market fell 13% YoY in the first quarter of 2020.
- A total of 295 million smartphones were shipped globally, down from 341 million in the same period a year earlier.
- The only brands that achieved growth in shipments in Q1 2020 were Xiaomi and Realme.
The global smartphone market declined 13% YoY in the first quarter of the year, according to the latest data from Counterpoint Research's Market Monitor service. Due to the impact of COVID-19, nearly all major smartphone brands saw their volumes drop significantly during the quarter.
Smartphone shipments fell below 300 million units in the January to March period, the first time since Q1 2014. As per Counterpoint Research, the sharp decline was driven by a whopping 27% YoY shipment decline in China. In addition to lower consumer demand, the disruption in China due to COVID-19 also had an impact on the supply side for some Android OEMs, affecting their global shipments.
Nearly all major smartphone makers witnessed a decline in shipments during the quarter, with Xiaomi and Realme being the only exceptions. Xiaomi's shipments increased 7% YoY, while Realme registered an impressive 157% rise in shipments. This was partly due to the fact that India, which is a major market for both companies, implemented a lockdown only in the last week of March.
Samsung's shipments declined 18% compared to Q1 2019, although it still managed to capture one-fifth of the global smartphone market. Huawei declined 17% YoY, but was still the second-largest smartphone vendor globally during the quarter. Apple remained the third-largest smartphone vendor in Q1 2020 and saw iPhone shipments decline by only 5%. Its global market share actually increased 2% YoY, despite the slight decline in shipments.
Global smartphone shipments are expected to fall further in the second quarter, with TrendForce predicting a record 16.5% fall in production.
Global smartphone production could fall by a record 16.5% says TrendForce
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple reports 2M COVID-19 app downloads, 125M News users on earnings call
The company also reported 30 million masks shipped and new records in daily use for FaceTime and Messages during its Q2 earnings call.
Live transcript: Here's what Apple said at its Q2 20 earnings call
We're transcribing Apple's Q2 earnings call live. Catch up on everything being said.
German patient given life-saving heart surgery thanks to Apple Watch ECG
A German patient has been given lifesaving heart surgery after showing doctors their Apple Watch ECG readings.
They may be cheap, but these Bluetooth Speakers still bring the noise
While it is true that a good quality $200 (or more) Bluetooth speaker will no doubt sound incredible, it doesn't mean that there aren't cheaper options for people who want to save money.