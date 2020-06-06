Google has updated its Gmail app for iPad and iPhone, finally bringing official Dark Mode support to the platform.

In the latest software update the release notes state:

Pro tip (if you haven't noticed): You can now switch between dark or light themes after upgrading to iOS 13. Or you can use the default system theme.

As MacRumors notes, the feature has been subject to "delay and inconsistent functionality". Dark Mode was announced for Gmail way back in September of last year. Whether people have had access to Dark Mode, or whether it works has seemingly been something of a lottery. Now, officially listed in the latest update release notes, it looks like Dark Mode is here to stay.

You can activate Dark Mode within Gmail through the Menu section of the app, located in the top left-hand corner of the screen (three-line icon). From there select 'Settings' and then 'Theme' to select either 'Light', 'Dark' or 'System Default'. The first two settings are constant, whereas the latter means Dark Mode in Gmail will default to whatever your iOS device is set to, this is the best option if you like your Dark Mode on a timer.

Over the last couple of months, Gmail has added a couple of exciting new features to its Gmail app for iOS, including support for Siri shortcuts when sending emails, and adding attachments to emails from the iOS files app.

The latest version is available to download here.