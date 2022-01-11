Users of iPhones and iPads can now take advantage of a new Gmail widget that shows the three most recent messages that are in your inbox. The App Store release notes don't mention the change, but the new widget can be added via the usual iOS 15 mechanism.

The new widget only displays the last three messages but it does show when they arrived as well as the subject line. The same widget also has a button that can be tapped to create a new email from scratch, too. The widget itself can live either on your Home screen or on the Today screen, whichever works best for you.