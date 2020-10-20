Today saw a number of unboxing and review videos and articles appear online, giving iPhone 12 Pro its first public unveiling since the announcement last week. It also comes a few days before the product goes on sale and we're still learning tidbits about it. For example, the news that the Gold iPhone 12 Pro uses a different coating around the edges than the other colors.

That tidbit came from within TechCrunch's coverage and was spotted by the eagle-eyed Joe Rossignol at MacRumors.

Most of the iPhone 12 Pro finishes still use a physical vapor deposition process for edge coating. But the new gold (which I do not have in person but looks great) uses a special high-power, impulse magnetron sputtering (HiPIMS) process that lays down the coating in a super dense pattern, allowing it to be tough and super bright with a molecular structure that mimics the stainless steel underneath — making it more durable than "standard" PVD. One side effect is that it's easier to wipe clean and takes on less fingerprints, something that my blue model was, uh, definitely prone to.

The review goes on to say that the new coating is more durable than that used on the other models, suggesting the Gold iPhon 12 Pro is set to be the most durable of all.

Whether that would be enough to make you choose that color over the rest, I don't know, but I'd still wager that Pacific Blue will be the most popular model around.

Regardless, the overwhelming majority of iPhones will end up inside a case anyway.