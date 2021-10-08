Huge Apple earbud sale: Save up to $70 on AirPods and Beats at Amazon

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Let's do crimes

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition makes its way to Nintendo Switch this year

Three classic games, on the go.
Nadine Dornieden

Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive EditionSource: Rockstar Games

What you need to know

  • Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is coming to the Nintendo Switch.
  • The trilogy includes Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.
  • No release date is available as of this writing.

After the release of the new Nintendo Switch OLED model, Nintendo announced even more great games coming to the Nintendo Switch family of systems.

By the looks of the thumbnail, it seems as though the games included in the collection are the first three 3D games in the Grand Theft Auto franchise: Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. No release date has been announced by Nintendo or Rockstar Games as of this writing, but we'll be sure to keep you updated whenever new information is available. For now, Nintendo stated that the games will be released "later this year".

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Grand Theft Auto has been an incredibly successful franchise, with the online component of the latest game, Grand Theft Auto V, being the single most profitable piece of media ever made. For many Grand Theft Auto fans, the early 3D games were where their journey first began. Though we have doubts that Grand Theft Auto V will make it to the Nintendo Switch, fans are still hopeful.

Super shiny

Switch Oled Product Shot

Nintendo Switch OLED model

A new and improved Nintendo Switch

The newest member of the Nintendo Switch family is the OLED model, which incorporates new and improved features to the system including a larger OLED display, a more stable kickstand for tabletop play, a LAN port, and an upgraded 64GB of internal storage. It's the classic Nintendo Switch, but better.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.