What you need to know
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is coming to the Nintendo Switch.
- The trilogy includes Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.
- No release date is available as of this writing.
After the release of the new Nintendo Switch OLED model, Nintendo announced even more great games coming to the Nintendo Switch family of systems.
By the looks of the thumbnail, it seems as though the games included in the collection are the first three 3D games in the Grand Theft Auto franchise: Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. No release date has been announced by Nintendo or Rockstar Games as of this writing, but we'll be sure to keep you updated whenever new information is available. For now, Nintendo stated that the games will be released "later this year".
Grand Theft Auto has been an incredibly successful franchise, with the online component of the latest game, Grand Theft Auto V, being the single most profitable piece of media ever made. For many Grand Theft Auto fans, the early 3D games were where their journey first began. Though we have doubts that Grand Theft Auto V will make it to the Nintendo Switch, fans are still hopeful.
