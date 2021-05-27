Apple's new M1 iPad Pro has been on sale for a week or so now and that's been plenty of time for the Halide developers to get their teeth into it. The group is normally known for diving into new iPhones to see what their fancy new cameras are capable of. But this was iPad Pro's time. And it turns out there's a pretty huge superpower hiding inside that M1-powered beast.

After testing the new iPad Pro, Halide's Sebastiaan de With penned a lengthy post explaining how its rear-facing cameras are identical to the outgoing 2020 iPad Pro, just as we thought. Around the front though, things begin to get interesting – because Apple's new ultrawide camera is capable of taking some stunning macro shots. And nobody knew about it until now.

The post also points out that while we might have initially thought that Apple has two cameras handling wide and ultrawide duties, it's actually using just the one. It's all about software magic, apparently.