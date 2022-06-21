If you shop around, you can find some of the best iPad sales at a number of different retailers. We've already done the legwork though, and found all the best from every corner of the web, so you don't have to worry about doing any internet-trawling yourself!

The iPad is one of Apple's most popular devices, and as such tends to run out of stock quickly. Frequently, an iPad that is on sale will be in stock when you plonk it in your basket, but then disappear by the time you checkout.

We will always recommend that if you see an iPad sale that looks really good, just get it straight away. Sales don't last long because stock doesn't last long - so jump on any of the deals we've found here before they disappear!

Today's iPad Sales - What you need to know

At the moment, the best iPad sales can be found on Amazon. The iPad mini 6 is currently almost at its lowest ever price of $409. That's a healthy $100 off MSRP, and a deal that may not stick around for much longer - some of the colors have already gone out of stock. Similarly, over at Amazon, you can get the iPad Air for up to $40 off full-price, bringing it down to $559. While not its lowest ever price, it is close, and you can never be sure when it will be discounted again. Grab it while you still can!

Get ready for Prime Day!

Prime Day will be here on July 12 and will run over two days until July 13. It will bring with it a whole host of different iPad Prime Day deals, which you can find on our dedicated Prime Day iPad Deals hub.

Best iPad Sales

On a budget : iPad 10.2 Lowest Price yet The design of the traditional iPad has barely changed since its initial release. While it's become slimmer and grown a Touch ID sensor, the front panel is still dominated by a screen surrounded by large bezels and a small home button at the bottom. But there is a reason it hasn't changed - it's still a really attractive and simple design. Under the hood, things are very different. There's a decidedly modern A13 bionic chip powering proceedings along, a 12MP front camera, and support for Apple Pencil. The iPad for everyone. Deals are rare, although Amazon currently has $20 off full price, making it $309. $309 at Amazon Smaller screen : iPad Mini 8.3 Record Price After a big redesign earlier this year, the iPad Mini has become more of a little powerhouse than ever. It looks like a shrunk-down iPad Air, with the same edge-edge display as its bigger sibling, albeit, of course, slightly smaller. There's a very nice little 12MP wide-angle shooter on the back which lets you scan documents, and its A15 Bionic keeps tasks and swiping buzzing along very smoothly. There's currently a great iPad Mini sale on Amazon - they've chopped almost $90 off the price, so you can pick one up for a record $409. $409 at Amazon Just right : iPad Air 2022 $50 off The iPad Air is a very powerful piece of mobile tech. It's run by an M1 chip that's similar to what you might find in one of Apple's MacBook lineup and features a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display. Its sleek industrial design is available in a range of cool colors, and if you want one then Amazon currently has $40 off full price. $559 at Amazon The little professional : iPad Pro 11-inch Save $50 With the powerful M1 chip within its sleek, aluminum shell, the iPad Pro 11-inch brings some really cool features to the table. Its screen is a step up from the Air, with its 11-inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, that ups the refresh rate, making for a smoother experience. There are larger storage options, going all the way up to the heady heights of 2TB. It also comes at a premium price - a price that can be lowered by $50 when you buy it at Amazon, where it is currently found for $749. $559 at Amazon Big screen, big price : iPad Pro 12.9-inch Up to $150 saving For when you really need the biggest screen you can possibly find on an Apple tablet, look no further than the impressively big iPad Pro 12.9-inch. Inside, it's much the same as its 11-inch version, but that front dominating display has not only grown by almost two inches, it's also got the same XDR technology as Apple's premium Pro display. Stock levels of the iPad Pro 12.9-inch are spotty, but you can grab one off Amazon for up to $150 off the various colors and storage options. We'd go with the Silver 128GB version - there's a nice round $100 off to make it $999. If you want the $150 off, then you're looking at the $1949 2TB version. From $999 at Amazon

iPad cases sales

When you buy yourself a big slab of touchscreen, you're going to want to protect it. There's nothing worse than arriving at work, pulling out your shiny new iPad, and discovering a massive scratch has developed in its glassy facia, reminding you of the little bit extra you should have spent to keep it safe from things like 'your keys' and 'your lunchbox'. Here are some great prices on iPad cases at the moment.

Clicky clicky : Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11-inch $50 off If you want to use your iPad Pro 11-inch as a laptop, there really is no better option than the magic keyboard. It protects the screen when it closes, and has a very cool hinge design that floats over the keyboard when open. It's available in black or white and is every bit worth its hefty price tag - especially when it's got $50 off at Amazon. $249 at Amazon Protect that screen : Apple Smart Folio for iPad Air $10 off Your brand new iPad Air has a bigger screen than ever - which means more screen to break. The Apple Smart Folio is pricey, yes, but it fits perfectly and clicks shut with magnets that wake and sleep the screen. The black cover currently has $10 off on Amazon, so it's $69. $69 at Amazon

Which iPad is best for me?

There really is an iPad for everyone. There's a small one, there's a big one, and there's one in between for whom size doesn't matter. Some are more powerful than others, although they're also more expensive.

If you're looking for the best entry into the iPad lineup with the least cost outlay, then the iPad 10.2 2021 is the way to go. The screen is plenty big and bright enough for watching Netflix, and if you toss an Apple pencil into the deal then you've got an incredibly useful note-taking device. We called it 'Apple's most important iPad' in our iPad 2021 review - because it's the one that most people will buy.