What you need to know
- Halide has revealed its technical readout of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro cameras.
- In all cases, Apple has boosted the maximum ISO compared to last year's iPhone XS.
- Halide found Apple made changes to the front-facing camera as well.
During its iPhone 11 keynote, Apple wasn't shy about revealing the specs for each new device. In fact, it was particularly eager to talk about the iPhone 11 Pro's triple-camera setup. While Apple revealed many of the more important camera specs, the co-founder of Halide, Sebastian de With, has taken a deeper dive into what upgrades have been made this year.
De With looked at the hardware for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro and how they compare to last year's iPhone XS. Halide earlier revealed that the iPhone 11 Pro's maximum ISO had been boosted, which could play a part in the device's improved low light performance.
In the first comparison, de With compares the rear-facing wide angle cameras. He found that the minimum and maximum ISOs have changes, as has the minimum exposure.
The next comparison looked at the telephoto lens. De With highlights similar findings, along with a change in aperture for the newer devices.
De With provides a technical breakdown for the iPhone 11 Pro's ultra wide angle camera as well, though there's no comparison to the iPhone XS, since that phone didn't have an ultra wide angle camera.
Finally, de With took a look at the front-facing cameras, finding that several changes were made from last year.
Although de With's technical readout doesn't uncover a swath of changes, other hardware tweaks inside the new iPhones, along with software improvements, has lead some to declare the iPhone 11 Pro as having the best camera on the market. And things could get even better with the arrival of Deep Fusion.
You can read de With's findings here, and don't forget to check out our iPhone 11 reviews below.