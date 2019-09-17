During its iPhone 11 keynote, Apple wasn't shy about revealing the specs for each new device. In fact, it was particularly eager to talk about the iPhone 11 Pro's triple-camera setup. While Apple revealed many of the more important camera specs, the co-founder of Halide, Sebastian de With, has taken a deeper dive into what upgrades have been made this year.

De With looked at the hardware for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro and how they compare to last year's iPhone XS. Halide earlier revealed that the iPhone 11 Pro's maximum ISO had been boosted, which could play a part in the device's improved low light performance.

In the first comparison, de With compares the rear-facing wide angle cameras. He found that the minimum and maximum ISOs have changes, as has the minimum exposure.