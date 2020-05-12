In a press release, Natsume Inc. and Rising Star Games announced that a new title called Harvest Moon: One World will be releasing on the Nintendo Switch later this fall. Natsume Inc's president, Hiro Maekawa, went on to state that the upcoming title will retain the franchise's traditional feel, but will have updated graphics to fit current gaming.

"Harvest Moon: One World features a brand-new way of exploring Harvest Moon that seasoned players and new generations will both enjoy. Over the decades, Harvest Moon has evolved but has always retained the traditional, family-friendly farming fun that the franchise is known for. The new engine and new graphics will upgrade this experience for 2020. We are so excited to share more about the features of Harvest Moon: One World in the coming months."

The press release also reveals that players will play as "fledgling farmers who willl get to explore a world full of new and familiar faces, unique villages, and adventurous challenges while managing their growing farm." Players will find themselves in a world without common produce like tomatoes, cabbage, and strawberries. An old book will tell of how the land once was and will eventually compell players to explore the whole world from the Halo Halo beaches to Salmiakki's snowy mountains.

Harvest Moon: One World is set to launch sometime in fall 2020. A specific date has not been set yet.