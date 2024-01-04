Polar H10 heart rate monitor review: Accurate heart rate monitoring for Apple Watch users

The Polar H10 is a standout heart rate monitor that will effortlessly connect to your Apple Watch to give you an exercise heart rate with a big accuracy boost.

One of the stats you’ll see during your Apple Fitness Plus workout is heart rate and is a good measure of how hard you’re actually working and keeping up. The Apple Watch is capable of delivering good heart rate data, but upping the intensity can see some indifferent results depending on the model. Pairing it up with something like the Polar H10 can make sure you're getting the best HR stats.

Polar H10: Price and availability

The Polar H10 is pretty widely available so you don’t just have to pick it up directly from Polar. It costs $89.95/£76.50 and definitely sits at the more expensive end of the heart rate monitor chest strap market.

It’s pricier than Polar’s own H9 chest strap £51.50/$59.95, which lacks the H10’s pro strap, ability to pair devices simultaneously and store a single training session. It’s also more expensive than rival chest strap sensors like the Wahoo Tickr X ($79.99/£64.99).

Polar H10: Specs and features

The H10 offers Bluetooth and ANT+ connectivity, which means you can pair it to different connected gym equipment and does mean you can pair it with an Apple Watch, which is done via Bluetooth. It means you can swap Apple’s optical sensor for an ECG-style one that is considered the gold standard for measuring heart rate during exercise.

It's powered by a lithium battery that can last up to 400 hours worth of training and it’s cheap and easy to remove the battery when you need to. It uses Polar’s new Pro strap with silicone spots to make sure the strap doesn’t slip when you start to sweat.

Polar H10: Build and Performance

Chest straps aren’t for everyone but as far as comfort goes, Polar does more than most to ensure it sits securely but is also not overly tight, which can be the case with some chest straps I’ve tested. Pairing with the Apple Watch is nice and easy too, I’ve used it with the Watch Ultra and the Series 6 and connecting over Bluetooth was pretty seamless and suffered no dropouts.

While it’s nice to see Polar add some colour in the strap department, it’s not something that’s going to be on show unless you’re the kind of runner that goes shirtless. Most importantly, the data is good, feels accurate and feels much more reliable for high-intensity-style running.

Polar H10: Competition

There are a lot of heart rate monitor chest strap options out there. There’s also heart rate monitors that live on the arm that perform well too. Polar’s heritage lies in heart rate and the H10 is considered the best in the business. You can definitely get good HR data for running from Wahoo, Garmin among others, but for simplicity, performance and comfort, the H10 ticks all the key boxes.

Polar H10: Should you buy it?

You should buy it if… You don’t trust your Apple Watch heart rate sensor

You enjoy high intensity running workouts

You find chest straps comfortable

You shouldn’t buy it if… You don’t pay close attention to your heart rate stats

You want to spend less. There are other options.

Polar H10: Verdict

The Polar H10 is one of the best heart rate monitors in the business that puts accuracy first. While the Apple Watch offers some of the best heart rate from the wrist, it’s not infallible. Pairing it up with the H10 will make sure you get the best data, even when you’re running at your quickest. It’s easy to pair to the Apple Watch, keeps things simple in terms of features and really focuses on making sure you get the best data. It’s not cheap, but it’s worth the money if you value accuracy during your Fitness+ sessions.