These Amazon Prime Early Access Garmin deals could save you up to $200

If you're looking for a smartwatch that'll work with your iPhone, it's likely you've narrowed your options down to something from Apple or something from Garmin. Apple, of course, brings slick design and Apple-only features to the table, as well as some exercise and activity tracking. Garmin devices, designed more for the active user, are often more rugged and have batteries that, in some cases, could last you as long as a month. Some of these prices may just sway you the way of the Garmin - here are some of the best prices in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

Track all the activities with a Garmin deal

(opens in new tab) Garmin Fenix 6 | $599 now $398 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Garmin Fenix 6 was the top of the Garmin tree before the release of the Fenix 7, but that doesn't mean its not an incredibly solid smart watch option. Its rugged, simple, and tracks everything you could want to pinpoint accuracy. It also tends to come at a high price, but you'll currently save $200 in the Amazon Early Access Sale.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Vivoactive 4S | $329 now $187 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Garmin Vivioactive is the smartwatch for all. 7 days battery life means that you won't constantly be reaching for the charger, its rugged and touch, so you won't have to worry about bumps and scrapes, and the sensors are all solid at tracking your exercise and activities. This Amazon Prime Early Access deal saves you around $150 - not bad at all.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 | $99 now $59 at Amazon (opens in new tab) How about a Disney's Frozen themed activity tracker for the kids? It's small and fun, tells the time and tracks steps and other activities. Make walks fun and gameify activities with the accompanying app. It's swimproof, so you don't even have to worry about the weather or if it takes a dip in the bath - and won't have to charge it either with the user replaceable year lasting battery.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Venu Sq Music Edition | $249 now $149 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This Garmin Venu sq is the square option in the Garmin range, featuring, you guessed it, a square screen. It contains much the same innards as the Vivoactive above, albeit in a slightly different form factor. Six days of battery will keep you going for a long time, and preloaded workouts will help you plan your exercise.

The Garmin family of smartwatches are some of the best options if you want something that's not the best Apple Watch. If you really want an Apple Watch, however, make sure you're keeping track of the best Apple Watch deals and sales. This Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is also running for the next couple days, and we'll be tracking all the best deals. Want to have a look at them all yourself? Head on over to Amazon (opens in new tab).