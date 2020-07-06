If you're reading this you probably just picked yourself up off the floor after reading that headline and are probably still in disbelief. But let me tell you, reader, that it's true. Gmail for iPad now supports Split View.

Five years after Apple added support for it.

When using an iPad, you're now able to multitask with Gmail and other iOS applications. You can use Gmail and Google Calendar at the same time with Split View to check your schedule before replying to an email to confirm a meeting time. Or, you can easily drag and drop pictures from Google Photos into an email without leaving Gmail.

Amazingly, this update isn't new and as 9to5Google points out, it's been around for around three weeks. Google didn't think it was worth mentioning in the release notes, though, and instead announced the change today. Because people haven't been crying out for Split View support for the last few years.

Oh, wait. They have.

Anyway, it's here now and as they say, it's better late than never. Right?