I've always enjoyed juicing. There's something oddly satisfying about pushing your favorite fruits and veggies through the juicer and reaping the delicious, healthy benefits. I've owned two juicers in my life, the first one I obtained at a garage sale for $5, the second one is this one, the Homever Slow Juicer. The Homever Slow Juicer is a quietly powerful, slow, masticating juicer that is easy to set up, break down, and clean. It comes with a clearly-written instruction manual, a cleaning brush, and all detachable pieces are dishwasher safe for convenience. I'd recommend this product to any kitchen looking for a high-quality, slow juicer.

I loved that this juicer came with a very readable user manual with illustrated instructions on how to assemble and disassemble it. The nine detachable pieces of the juicer are dishwasher safe. It also comes with a convenient cleaning brush, which comes in handy when you have to scrub tiny pieces of fruits and veggies out of the parts. There's also a plastic wrench for tightening in case one of the pieces of equipment shakes loose. It's effortless to use; all you have to do is set it up, plug it into the wall, turn it on, and you're ready to juice. It also features a reversible function that you'd use in case of residue blockage or motor locking. Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more I mostly clean the detachable pieces by hand because I like to juice several different fruits and veggies at once and like to avoid cross-contamination, so I'll rinse everything off in between individual juices. The instruction manual, on top of explaining how everything works, also includes a fun nutritional guide that tells you which vitamins and minerals you're getting after you juice your favorite fruits and veggies.

I have juiced watermelon, cucumber, and carrots so far with this machine, and every time this juicer yielded an impressive amount of juice. All of these tasted delicious, and the juice catching container comes with a small detachable piece designed to keep the foam out of your beverage when you pour your juice into a glass. Because this is a slow juicer, Homever claims that it will yield up to 20% more juice and retain more than 30% of the vitamins and minerals than most centrifugal juicers. I love the health benefits of drinking juice, but I'd also like to note that you can turn your fresh-squeezed juices into some delicious and unique cocktails. Since you're getting a lot of vitamins and minerals from the juice, I consider these cocktails to be an (almost) healthy part of my day and sip on them guilt-free. Cheers! Slow and steady

This juicer works at a slow, masticating pace of 80 RPMs. This slow masticating extraction speed means that there's no heat build-up, and therefore your fruits and veggies are going to retain more of their nutrients, which is a plus! I like to take the masticated grinds of my produce and re-feed them through the machine to yield even more juice. Of all the fruits and veggies I've juiced thus far, this machine has given me an impressive amount of juice. It's large, but it's quiet. It operates at less than 60 decibels, so I don't have to worry about waking up my nine-month-old baby while she's napping and I'm using the Homever. I typically juice for my cocktails when the baby is sleeping, so the quiet power of this product is appreciated big time by this mommy. Design What could be better

There really aren't many negatives of this machine, but the one thing I think is worth mentioning is that this baby is large and bulky. Be prepared for it to take up a sizeable amount of counter space. I'd say a little over a foot from side to side and about a half a foot front to back. It's a very powerful piece of machinery, so I doubt that it could be smaller and retain the power that it has. There are also quite a few pieces. There are nine detachable pieces, one large motor/power unit, one cleaning brush, and one plastic wrench. I keep the smaller pieces in a gallon size Ziploc and store all detachable parts together, so I don't lose them. If you lost a piece, this machine would not work, so it's crucial to store all of the parts together. Price This juicer is pretty pricey, but it packs a lot of power and yields a lot of healthy and delicious juice. I think it's well worth the investment, particularly if you're a big fan of juicing or your family likes to consume a lot of juice. With this machine, you're getting pure, nutritious juice that's never been heated, so it retains most of its original nutritional value. Bottom line

Overall, this is a fantastic product that I would recommend to anyone looking for a high-quality, slow, masticating juicer. It's easy to use, assemble, disassemble, and clean, and all of the detachable pieces are BPA-free and dishwasher safe. It comes with an easy-to-read user manual that includes fun additions like the nutrients of your favorite fruits and veggies, and it makes delicious and nutritious juice. Just make sure you've got the counter space and that you store all of the parts together. 4.5 out of 5 The Homever Slow Juicer is a high-quality juicer that's easy to use and clean. It yields 20% more juice and 30% more vitamins and nutrients than most centrifugal juicers.