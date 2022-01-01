Best HomeKit air purifiers iMore 2022

Having a good air purifier in your home can remove allergens, mold, and viruses — and the best HomeKit air purifiers do it all through the Home app and Siri voice controls. Most HomeKit air purifiers combine monitoring capabilities from the best HomeKit air quality monitors with advanced filters and automation that automatically can take care of your home's air. Here's our guide to the best HomeKit air purifiers that you can buy today.

Monitor and clean your home's air with the best HomeKit air purifiers

The best HomeKit air purifiers make it easy to monitor and clean the air in your home. With HomeKit, you can adjust fan speeds, slot them into goodnight scenes, and even include them in automation with smoke detectors to combat odors if you left something in the oven a little too long.

If you are looking for the most bang for your buck, then the smartmi P1 may be the one for you. The P1 packs in a powerful HEPA filtration system that can clean small to medium rooms fast and efficiently — in as little as ten minutes in some cases. smartmi's air purifier can trap particulates as small as 80 Nanos, and the onboard dual-laser sensor allows for hands-free operation with an automatic mode.

If you don't mind paying a premium, the Molekule Air Mini+ takes air purification even further with its advanced PECO filter. PECO technology utilizes the power of UV light to destroy molecules — including viruses, bacteria, mold, pet dander, pollen, VOCs, and more.