Having a good air purifier in your home can remove allergens, mold, and viruses — and the best HomeKit air purifiers do it all through the Home app and Siri voice controls. Most HomeKit air purifiers combine monitoring capabilities from the best HomeKit air quality monitors with advanced filters and automation that automatically can take care of your home's air. Here's our guide to the best HomeKit air purifiers that you can buy today.
- All-around awesome: smartmi Air Purifiers for Home, Small Air Purifier Pet with Handle, Works with HomeKit
- Total purification: Molekule - Air Mini+ - FDA-Cleared Medical Air Purifier with Particle Sensor and PECO Technology
- Sensibo solution: Sensibo Pure - Smart Wi-Fi- Air Purifier Medical Grade True HEPA Carbon Filter
- Maximum coverage: VOCOlinc Apple HomeKit HEPA Air Purifier 645 sq.ft 99.97% Removal Efficiency Smart WiFi Cleaner
- Affordable air: meross Smart Wi-Fi Air Purifier for Home Supports Apple HomeKit
- Make it smart: Eve Energy - Apple HomeKit Smart Home, Smart Plug & Power Meter
All-around awesome: smartmi Air Purifiers for Home, Small Air Purifier Pet with Handle, Works with HomeKitStaff Favorite
The smartmi P1 Air Purifier monitors and cleans your home's air with an onboard dual-laser PM2.5 and PM10 particulate sensor. The sensor allows the air purifier to ramp up to higher speeds automatically when needed — cleaning rooms up to 180 square feet in as little as ten minutes with its HEPA filter. In addition, the P1 comes in two finishes — a stylish silver and a dark gray, allowing it to blend in with many types of decor.
Total purification: Molekule - Air Mini+ - FDA-Cleared Medical Air Purifier with Particle Sensor and PECO Technology
The Molekule Air Mini+ keeps your home's air clean with a unique PECO filter that uses UV light to destroy bacteria, viruses, pollen, pet dander, mold, and more. Molekule's air purifier can handle small to medium rooms up to 250 square feet, making it an excellent fit for the bedroom or home office. An onboard particulate sensor allows for hands-free operation with an Auto-Protect mode that keeps it quiet when all is clear.
Sensibo solution: Sensibo Pure - Smart Wi-Fi- Air Purifier Medical Grade True HEPA Carbon Filter
Sensibo's Pure Smart Wi-Fi- Air Purifier offers smart coverage for medium-sized rooms up to 294 square feet. This air purifier supports two adjustable fan speeds, medical-grade HEPA filtration, and air quality monitoring, all in an incredibly sleek package with a unique LED light.
Maximum coverage: VOCOlinc Apple HomeKit HEPA Air Purifier 645 sq.ft 99.97% Removal Efficiency Smart WiFi Cleaner
The VOCOlinc PureFlow Smart Air Purifier offers the most extensive coverage area of all available HomeKit air purifiers at 645 square feet. It isn't just all about the size, though, as the PureFlow provides air quality, temperature, and humidity monitoring capabilities through the Home app and puts measurements a glance away on a large LCD.
Affordable air: meross Smart Wi-Fi Air Purifier for Home Supports Apple HomeKit
While it lacks air quality monitoring, the meross Smart Wi-Fi Air Purifier still offers plenty of bang for the buck with three adjustable speeds, ultra-quiet operation, and of course, HomeKit controls. The affordable meross air purifier covers rooms up to 207 square feet with three-stage HEPA filtration, which captures particulates down to 0.3 microns, ensuring that your home's air is always fresh and clean.
Make it smart: Eve Energy - Apple HomeKit Smart Home, Smart Plug & Power Meter
If you already own an air purifier for your home but want to make it smart, then the Eve Energy smart plug may be your best bet. This smart plug provides convenient controls for your air purifier through the Home app and includes energy monitoring capabilities. You can track consumption and review estimates for how much it costs to keep your home's air clean, thanks to energy monitoring.
Monitor and clean your home's air with the best HomeKit air purifiers
The best HomeKit air purifiers make it easy to monitor and clean the air in your home. With HomeKit, you can adjust fan speeds, slot them into goodnight scenes, and even include them in automation with smoke detectors to combat odors if you left something in the oven a little too long.
If you are looking for the most bang for your buck, then the smartmi P1 may be the one for you. The P1 packs in a powerful HEPA filtration system that can clean small to medium rooms fast and efficiently — in as little as ten minutes in some cases. smartmi's air purifier can trap particulates as small as 80 Nanos, and the onboard dual-laser sensor allows for hands-free operation with an automatic mode.
If you don't mind paying a premium, the Molekule Air Mini+ takes air purification even further with its advanced PECO filter. PECO technology utilizes the power of UV light to destroy molecules — including viruses, bacteria, mold, pet dander, pollen, VOCs, and more.
