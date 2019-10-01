If you've been playing through The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, you've probably stumbled upon a fairy floating around. And if you've played other Zelda games before, you might have wondered how best to stuff it in a jar and keep it to heal you later. If you want to find them all, we've got you covered.

Link's Awakening, like most other Zelda games, includes bottles in which you can trap fairies for quick health boosts as you adventure, but they can be a bit confusing or tricky to find. There are three bottles in total. Here's how to find all the Fairy Bottles:

Fairy Bottles are just the quintessential bottles from the Legend of Zelda series that can contain any number of things, but in Link's Awakening are only for fairies. If you've ever seen a fairy floating around at either a Great Fairy Fountain or elsewhere in the world, you can equip a bottle to one of your action buttons (X or Y) and "use" it to capture the fairy.

Using the bottle again will free the fairy, restoring a significant number of hearts. It's great to keep these full and on you at all times, as it essentially gives you extra lives in dangerous places where you might be taking a lot of hits. Be warned: in other Zelda games, dying will automatically release a fairy on your person to revive you. That doesn't happen in Link's Awakening! You have to release them manually.

