Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 has come out on Nintendo Switch bringing with it an impressive roster of 36 super characters and even more available with DLC. While the majority are added to your roster simply by progressing through the story line, there are four notable figures who can only be unlocked by completing Infinity Trials. We'll take you through them one by one and help you know what you need to do to unlock them. Unlocking Elektra

Unlocking Magneto

Unlocking Loki

Unlocking Thanos Unlocking Elektra

You meet Elektra in the Shadowland level, which is pretty early on in the game. Although she expresses interest she doesn't automatically join your team like many of the other characters up to this point. To get her on your roster, you'll need to complete the level 30 "Ultimate: Bad Business" mission found in Infinity Trial Gamma. This is no cake walk. You'll be tasked with taking down The Kingpin who is also joined by Juggernaut and Ronan the Accuser. Since this is such an intense battle, we suggest going in with at least one heavy hitter (like Venom or Hulk) to quickly whittle down each baddy's shield, and at least one person that can quickly dash away (like Deadpool) to avoid Juggernaut's far-reaching attacks. Elektra joins you once you've defeated everyone. Unlocking Magneto

You first come across Magneto while at the X-Mansion. He puts up a fight against you and the Alliance intending to keep the Power Stone he's gotten his hands on. However, an interruption from Thanos' followers changes his tune. While the cut scene shows him joining your cause, you'll once again have to go into the Infinity Trials to actually acquire him. Magneto is unlocked in Infinity Rift Psi under the level 38 mission entitled, "Boss Wave." In this fight you'll take on Klaw, then a powered-up Kingpin, and finally a Dormammu-inhabited Doctor Strange. Each of these three characters is exceptionally strong with each being more powerful than the last. At a minimum, you'll want your team members to be at level 45, but it will be easier if they're even higher. We once again recommend having a heavy hitter (Hulk, Venom, etc.) in your team to quickly stun your opponents while being able to take a lot of damage. We also suggest having a character who can fly and attack from afar (Storm, Iron Man, etc.) so you can avoid Kingpin's powerful area-of-effect attacks as well as Doctor Strange's laser-beam-like attacks. Once you prove your strength and defeat each of these increasingly powerful opponents, Magneto will see fit to join you. Unlocking Loki

You get your first tease of Loki in the Shadowlands level, but he doesn't actually interact with the Alliance until you're within the Dark Dimension. After fighting Red Skull and Hela, the following cut-scene shows Loki joining the Alliance. But in order to actually use him, you'll need to unlock him in the Infinity Rift Sigma trials, which only becomes accessible later in the game. Within Infinity Rift Sigma, you'll need to complete the level 45 "Boss Wave" mission. This time you'll take on five of Thanos' followers one after another: Ebony Maw, Supergiant, Cull Obsidian, Corvus Glaive, and finally Proxima Midnight. These are all formidable opponents that use several different fighting styles. We suggest having each member of your team to be at least level 48 or higher. We also recommend that your team be made up of at least one heavy hitter, someone who attacks from afar, and someone who can dash away. A good example would be a team made up of Venom, Deadpool, Storm, and Black Panther. Defeat each of these Black Order fools and Loki will join your roster. Unlocking Thanos