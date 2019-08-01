Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 has come out on Nintendo Switch bringing with it an impressive roster of 36 super characters and even more available with DLC. While the majority are added to your roster simply by progressing through the story line, there are four notable figures who can only be unlocked by completing Infinity Trials. We'll take you through them one by one and help you know what you need to do to unlock them.
Unlocking Elektra
You meet Elektra in the Shadowland level, which is pretty early on in the game. Although she expresses interest she doesn't automatically join your team like many of the other characters up to this point. To get her on your roster, you'll need to complete the level 30 "Ultimate: Bad Business" mission found in Infinity Trial Gamma. This is no cake walk. You'll be tasked with taking down The Kingpin who is also joined by Juggernaut and Ronan the Accuser.
Since this is such an intense battle, we suggest going in with at least one heavy hitter (like Venom or Hulk) to quickly whittle down each baddy's shield, and at least one person that can quickly dash away (like Deadpool) to avoid Juggernaut's far-reaching attacks. Elektra joins you once you've defeated everyone.
Unlocking Magneto
You first come across Magneto while at the X-Mansion. He puts up a fight against you and the Alliance intending to keep the Power Stone he's gotten his hands on. However, an interruption from Thanos' followers changes his tune. While the cut scene shows him joining your cause, you'll once again have to go into the Infinity Trials to actually acquire him.
Magneto is unlocked in Infinity Rift Psi under the level 38 mission entitled, "Boss Wave." In this fight you'll take on Klaw, then a powered-up Kingpin, and finally a Dormammu-inhabited Doctor Strange. Each of these three characters is exceptionally strong with each being more powerful than the last.
At a minimum, you'll want your team members to be at level 45, but it will be easier if they're even higher. We once again recommend having a heavy hitter (Hulk, Venom, etc.) in your team to quickly stun your opponents while being able to take a lot of damage. We also suggest having a character who can fly and attack from afar (Storm, Iron Man, etc.) so you can avoid Kingpin's powerful area-of-effect attacks as well as Doctor Strange's laser-beam-like attacks. Once you prove your strength and defeat each of these increasingly powerful opponents, Magneto will see fit to join you.
Unlocking Loki
You get your first tease of Loki in the Shadowlands level, but he doesn't actually interact with the Alliance until you're within the Dark Dimension. After fighting Red Skull and Hela, the following cut-scene shows Loki joining the Alliance. But in order to actually use him, you'll need to unlock him in the Infinity Rift Sigma trials, which only becomes accessible later in the game.
Within Infinity Rift Sigma, you'll need to complete the level 45 "Boss Wave" mission. This time you'll take on five of Thanos' followers one after another: Ebony Maw, Supergiant, Cull Obsidian, Corvus Glaive, and finally Proxima Midnight. These are all formidable opponents that use several different fighting styles. We suggest having each member of your team to be at least level 48 or higher. We also recommend that your team be made up of at least one heavy hitter, someone who attacks from afar, and someone who can dash away. A good example would be a team made up of Venom, Deadpool, Storm, and Black Panther. Defeat each of these Black Order fools and Loki will join your roster.
Unlocking Thanos
Finally, the big baddy himself. The Infinity Rift which holds the necessary mission for acquiring Thanos only becomes available once you've beaten the game. You'll need to go into Infinity Rift Lambda and initiate the level 65 "Ultimate: The Black Order" mission located at the top of the hexagonal pyramid.
This is a beast of a fight against the Black Order. You'll start by taking on Proxima Midnight, Ebony Maw, and Corvus Glaive. Cull Obsidian, Supergiant, and Thanos himself are waiting in the wings. The minute one of the initial three baddies goes down they'll be replaced by another member of the Order. Thanos only enters the fray when three of his members fall. This is a really difficult challenge, so prepare yourself.
To tackle this insane battle we recommend your team members be at least level 55. Each of your opponents uses different attacks and fighting styles, so we suggest you do the same. When Thanos comes out, you'll want to take out his followers first and then tackle him when he's alone. For this fight, it's good to have a heavy hitter, someone who can attack from afar, someone who flies, and anyone who simply has powerful attacks. For example, a good lineup would be Hulk, Wolverine, Star Lord, and Deadpool.
Once you come out victorious, Thanos will be playable.
The complete roster
Well, there you have it. Now you know how to get every playable character excluding what's available with DLC. Unlocking these four characters is challenging to say the least, but it feels oh so good to have that roster completely filled up. Which of these four characters are you most interested in unlocking? Tell us in the comments below.