Best answer: There are a total of 17 floors in single-player mode in Luigi's Mansion 3 for Nintendo Switch. While there is a possibility of adding more floors, the developers don't believe tacking on additional sections is necessary.

Where do these stairs go?

Luigi's Mansion 3 is finally here and we're happy to report that there's a lot to explore. What starts as a relaxing vacation quickly turns frightful, and it's up to Luigi once again to save the day. Starting from the bottom, players must navigate Luigi through the ominous Last Resort Hotel, and that means 17 floors of ghost-busting to explore.

From the start, you won't have access to the entire hotel as some playful spirits have made off with all the elevator buttons. Part of the game requires players to seek out these buttons to reach the top floor, and hopefully, find Luigi's other Mushroom Kingdom pals. The floorplan of the Last Resort is huge, get comfy. You'll be spending plenty of time exploring every nook and cranny of the hotel.

Will there be more floors in the future?