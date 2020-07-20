Best answer: Ring Fit Adventure is not like Wii Fit at all. Ring Fit Adventure focuses more on the RPG and battle elements of the game that are powered by exercise, whereas Wii Fit was more about exercise mini-games.

Ring Fit Adventure is more about the game than the exercise

With Ring Fit Adventure, the best way to look at it is to think of it as an RPG game first and foremost. The Adventure mode has a story, levels with objectives, battles with enemies, items, gold coins, crafting, equipment, and even side quests — all of these are the parts that make a good RPG game. However, the Ring Fit Adventure requires two unique accessories for your Joy-Cons that make you move and exercise to progress in the game.

But because of this RPG part of Ring Fit Adventure, it makes the exercising part fun for those who live more sedentary lifestyles. It's much more satisfying to jog-in-place and see your on-screen character moving forward in an obstacle course. Plus, it's fun to see damage dealt to enemies by just exercising.

With Wii Fit, it was more about the exercises, rather than having fun. Most activities only focused on the user's center of balance (COB) and posture. The mini-games featured yoga, strength training, aerobics, and balancing, and Wii Fit was even used for physiotherapy rehabilitation and in health clubs. For those who love to game rather than exercise, Wii Fit may not have been the most motivational exercise game option to get some people moving. Plus, Wii Fit was also criticized for lack of intensity in some of the workout activities, which is the opposite of Ring Fit Adventure.

Ring Fit Adventure has a ton of variety and customization