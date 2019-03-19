Best answer: Right now the only way to guarantee yourself a new iPad mini as soon as possible is to preorder from Apple or Currys PCWorld.

Only places currently accepting preorders

If you want to guarantee yourself an iPad Air 3 then you need to get a preorder in directly with Apple or go through Currys PCWorld right now.

Whether or not you use the website or the Apple Store app on your iPhone or iPad, you'll be able to reserve yourself a new iPad mini in any of the colors, storage sizes, or cellular variants and pay with Apple Pay. Currys PCWorld doesn't currently offer that as a payment method.

Initial shipping estimates were for March 28 - April 2, but those have already started to slip. Currys PCWorld, on the other hand, is showing availability for March 27. Carphone Warehouse will also likely be selling as part of the same group as Currys PCWorld, likewise we'd expect some or all of the carriers to get on board.

Other resellers such as John Lewis, Stormfront, and KRCS as yet aren't listing the iPad Air 3 for sale, so they may not be offering a preorder service, only sales from the end of March. Likewise, we'd expect the likes of Argos and Very to also offer the new iPad Air when it goes on sale, or perhaps even offer a preorder service closer to launch.

Trade-in with Apple GiveBack

One advantage to buying from Apple is that you have an easy way to cash in your old iPad for cash towards your new one. Apple GiveBack is the company's own trade-in scheme, allowing you to price up your device when you buy.

Apple will then send you out a kit to package up and send in your old hardware for appraisal, crediting you with its value once happy.

There are other places to trade-in or sell your old iPad, but Apple GiveBack is certainly one of the easiest. And you might be surprised at how much you're offered.

Don't forget the accessories

To really make the most of the iPad Air 3 you'll want to grab the Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard. The new iPad Air is basically a replacement to the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, so it's quite the tablet.

Be sure to get the first generation Apple Pencil with it with the Lightning connector. The second generation Pencil for the new iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch won't work.