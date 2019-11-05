Tile has finally listened to the cries of its consumers and created two versions of the Tile with replaceable batteries. This is fantastic news. For one, you won't have to buy a new Tile every year, and secondly, our landfills will fill up with unusable Tiles at a slightly slower rate. If you need to know how to replace the battery on your Tile, it's incredibly easy. Here's how to do it.

Products used in this guide

How to replace the battery on your Tile Mate or Tile Pro

On the back side of your Tile, push down gently on the battery door and slide out. Use a paperclip or something similar to pop the battery out of the cavity. Insert the new battery into your Tile. Slide the battery door back from whence it came.

Once your fresh battery is installed and the door replaced, your Tile is ready for action for another year. You will no longer have to worry about wandering around, looking for those misplaced items.

Your best buy for batteries

These are the mandatory or core equipment selections. Optional or ancillary equipment will follow.