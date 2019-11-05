Tile has finally listened to the cries of its consumers and created two versions of the Tile with replaceable batteries. This is fantastic news. For one, you won't have to buy a new Tile every year, and secondly, our landfills will fill up with unusable Tiles at a slightly slower rate. If you need to know how to replace the battery on your Tile, it's incredibly easy. Here's how to do it.
Products used in this guide
- Battery power: CR1632 battery for Tile Mate ($6 at Amazon)
- Replace it: CR2032 battery for Tile Pro ($6 at Amazon)
How to replace the battery on your Tile Mate or Tile Pro
- On the back side of your Tile, push down gently on the battery door and slide out.
Use a paperclip or something similar to pop the battery out of the cavity.
- Insert the new battery into your Tile.
Slide the battery door back from whence it came.
Once your fresh battery is installed and the door replaced, your Tile is ready for action for another year. You will no longer have to worry about wandering around, looking for those misplaced items.
Your best buy for batteries
These are the mandatory or core equipment selections. Optional or ancillary equipment will follow.
For your Tile Mate
CR1632 battery
Less than a buck-a-battery.
This is probably your best deal at Amazon. With 10 batteries, your Tile mate should not be left wanting for power any time in the near future.
There are so many options when it comes to buying a battery on Amazon that it can be overwhelming at times. This pack represents a great deal and won't see you drowning in unused batteries for years to come.
For your Tile Pro
CR2032 battery
Less than a buck-a-battery.
The price for the CR2032 is the same as the 1632. At about 50 cents per battery, you kind of can't go wrong.
For me, 10 batteries are the perfect amount. I won't have to rush out and buy more right away, and I won't have to find a place to stash 50 of them.
If you need to replace your old tiles
The older Tile versions do not allow you to replace the battery. This means that you would have to replace the whole darn thing. If you replace them one last time with the newer models, you will merely have to swap out the battery every now and then.
Tile Mate ($25 at Amazon)
The Tile Mate is the entry-level model. Find all your missing items as long as they are within 200 feet.
Tile Pro ($35 at Amazon)
If you want to upgrade your Tile game, then you can get this two-pack of Tile Pros. The pro helps you find your missing stuff within a 400-feet.
