How to watch the iPhone 16 Glowtime reveal event - tune in for iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16 Pro Max
It's Glowtime!
We're less than a week away from Glowtime, people! That's right, we're ready to see an iPhone 16 reveal event in just a few days, and that's not all - expect a first look at new Apple Watch models, too, and potentially even new Apple Intelligence features.
With the event kicking off on September 9, here's everything we know so far - including how you can tune in and enjoy it, even if you didn't get one of Apple's slick invites.
How to watch Apple’s iPhone 16 event “Glowtime”
The easiest way to watch the iPhone 16 keynote on Monday is through YouTube, with the stream likely to go live 15 minutes before kick-off time.
You'll find the stream below here, and if you log in you can opt to be reminded when it goes live, too.
If you already have an Apple device, you can watch the Glowtime event on your iPhone, Mac, or iPad through Apple's website, and it'll be streaming on tvOS' Watch Now section, too.
What time and date is Apple's iPhone 16 keynote?
The iPhone 16 event will take place on September 9, at 10 am PT/ 1 pm ET/ 6 pm BST.
How long is the Apple event?
Expect around ninety minutes of product showings, with the potential for more with the new focus on AI features in the latest iPhones.
iPhone 16 — Into the unknown
There's plenty to look forward to this year with the iPhone lineup. Between the arrival of AI features under the Apple Intelligence banner, to the usual camera and chip improvements and the potential for a new Capture button, it could be another solid iPhone year.
As for the Apple Watch, the long-anticipated Apple Watch X could offer a drastic change, while we're also expecting an Apple Watch Ultra 3, too!
We're covering all the Apple iPhone 16 event announcements live as they happen. Don't miss all our iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple Watch X, Apple Watch Ultra 3, iOS 18 and watchOS 11 coverage so far.
