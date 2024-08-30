Here's how to add some flair to your messages with new iOS 18 text effects

iOS 18 is likely just weeks away at the time of writing, but if you're using the beta already you'll know there are plenty of new features you can test drive right now.

And, while RCS messaging is definitely one of the headline features of Messages this year, we'd be remiss if we didn't shine a spotlight on the fun new text effects making their debut in iOS 18.

Ideal for making a statement in a crowded group chat, or just to add a little of your own personal flair to text messages, things are a little different this year since you can now apply effects to single words or phrases - not just the entirety of a message.

Here's how to have fun with text effects on iOS 18.

How to use text effects in Messages on iOS 18

Text effects are available as part of Messages, but they'll only work between iPhones and other Apple devices - sorry, green bubble users.

Still, they're easy to use and fun to experiment with. You can only use one at a time, however, although the formatting options (Bold, Italic, Underline and Strikethrough) are able to be used all at once. You can use multiple text effects on separate words in the same message, though.

Open your Messages app, and prepare to start typing a new message or replying to an existing chat Tap the text box where you enter your text, then tap the 'A' icon on the right-hand side of the predictive text options. Select your formatting option between Bold, Italic, Underline, or Strikethrough, or use one of the eight included text effect options.

You can also highlight the words, tap on them to open the 'Cut/Paste' menu, and press the arrow from there to reach Text Effects. The A symbol is likely quicker, though.

All text effects available in iOS 18

There are eight text effects in iOS 18 - here's the list:

Big - as the name suggests, this will cause your chosen word or phrase to appear larger, adding emphasis.

Small - use this to make a more subtle point.

Shake - make your word selection shift from side to side.

Nod - agree with a point? This will let your words shift up and down in agreement.

Explode - this one sends your letters flying.

Ripple - this text effect adds a touch of sarcasm, I'd say.

Bloom - Bloom highlights your word, letter by letter, so it catches the eye.

Jitter - Give your word a nervous shake.

As stated above, you can add multiple text effects to the same message, so long as you're using different words for each.

So, you can highlight, the first half of your message and use Big, and the second half to use Small, if you were so inclined.

Personally, I like the idea of using Explode on a 'Hello', before following up with a Bloom later in the message - just for fun.

Will you be using any of the text effect features in iOS 18 when it arrives? Let us know in the comments.

What about message effects?

Despite the arrival of text effects, you can still use message effects. Just hold down the send button and you'll still have access to Slam, Loud, Gentle, and Invisible Ink - the latter of which is often a godsend for spoilers.