Before we get into the apps that make this possible, I think there are some basics that are helpful when starting. This sort of automation is actually pretty simple. Text expansions apps allow me to type something short, like ;SH and have something longer — like Stephen Hackett — entered into my document or webpage. While my name only has 14 letters in it, three keystrokes is faster and easier on my hands. When creating shortcuts, its important to use triggers that would be difficult to come across while typing otherwise. For example, all of my triggers start with a semicolon. For example, to expand my email address, I type ;srf. This gets replaced by stephen@relay.fm automatically, but the semicolon at the beginning means I don't accidentally insert this snippet when I don't mean to. Dr. Drang switched from using a semicolon as a prefix to jj to make triggers easier to type on the iOS keyboard. Either way, the result is the same. I've used a semicolon for son long, I'm not sure I could relearn my shortcuts without a lot of pain. Text Expansion Apps There are a few different apps that can be used to create these shortcuts.

iOS and macOS have a tool called Text Replacement. You can learn all about it in this iMore article. Text Replacement syncs via iCloud, and works in any iOS app, since it is baked into the operating system itself. TextExpander by Smile Software is what I use. It's far more powerful than the built-in tool. TextExpander can expand far more than just text. As you will see in some of my examples, it can insert the contents of your clipboard, run AppleScript (on the Mac), use form data and more. It can be used on Windows 7 or higher, unlike Apple's solution. Additionally, TextExpander snippets can be used on iOS. It comes with its own third-party keyboard, but many text editing apps like Editorial, Drafts and 1Writer offer native support for your TextExpander library without the need to use Smile's keyboard. TextExpander is about $40 a year, but it's totally worth it for me. There are other options on the market as well. The $5 aText is fairly basic but gets the job done. Typinator is €25, and comes with some nice capabilities, such as support for fill-in forms like TextExpander. The $20 TypeIt4me has been around since System 6, which is incredible in and of itself. Examples: Everyday Life

You don't have to be fancy when you get started with this stuff. Here are some of my most commonly used trigger and snippets that make every day life much faster: Home Address: ;123S → 123 Street

→ 123 Street Email Address: ;srf → stephen@relay.fm

→ stephen@relay.fm My blog's iTunes affiliate link: ;5aff → ?mt=8&at=11lt96

→ ?mt=8&at=11lt96 Table-flippy guy: ;table → (╯°□°）╯︵ ┻━┻

→ (╯°□°）╯︵ ┻━┻ Something I should use more on Twitter: ;sda → Sorry. I don't argue on the Internet. That last one is super helpful. If I need to brighten someone's day, I can use ;hello and send them this: ☆。 ★。 ☆ ★

。☆ 。☆。☆

★。＼｜／。★

HEY BUDDY!

★。／｜＼。★

。 ☆。☆。☆

☆。 ★。 ☆ ★



Text replacements apps can double as spellchecker, correcting common mistakes, giving you the power to turn 'teh' into 'the' or 'iTouch' to 'iPod touch' every single time. Examples: A Little More Nerdy