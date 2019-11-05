Trying on shoes can be a hassle. You have to make your way to your local mall or shopping center, find a shoe store, and then you have to track someone down to bring out different sizes, different colors, different designs. However, thanks to Apples ARKit and augmented reality, you can now try on multiple shoes on, see how they look on, and then buy them! All without actually ever leaving the house. These apps will help you get started.

Bottom line

When it comes to shoes, you're probably still better off going to the store and actually putting them on your feet. After all, you're in your shoes for most of the day. However, if you're going to buy shoes using AR, Wanna Kicks and Snapchat are two great apps that help you visualize how the shoes will look on you, and then lets you buy them.

Or maybe you prefer to buy them in the store. In that case, you can use these apps to get a headstart on choosing the right shoes before making your way out of the house, and if you're looking for some feedback, each app listed here lets you take photos of your AR footwear so you can share with friends and family and get their opinions.

What is Augmented Reality (AR)?

Augmented reality (or sometimes called spacial computing) is a technology that uses devices to add a layer of digital content such as text information or a 3D object, on top of your real-world view. You can use pretty much any device, like your smartphone, a tablet, an AR headset device such as a Microsoft HoloLens 2, or a Magic Leap.

The 3D object or 3D scene is viewed through the device and can interact with objects in the real world. It lets you walk around the image as if it was right next to you! Plus, with AR, you can interact with these objects by touching your smartphone or tablet screen, or by using hand gestures when using an AR headset.

How to use AR with your phone