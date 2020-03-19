I hate to be all doom and gloom, but the fact is that many small businesses won't survive the COVID-19 shutdowns. I'm not too worried about the big box stores and chains; they will take a hit but most will survive. It's your favorite local restaurants and hangouts, the sweet little boutiques, the third-wave coffee shops, the mom and pop shops, all of the businesses that give your community its personality that will suffer the most. If you want a post-virus world that includes local and indie businesses, not just chain retailers, now is the time to act (especially if you're workig from home at the moment). Support small businesses now so they will still be around to patronize later. How can you help? We have some suggestions.

Buy gift certificates

Go to the company's website if they have one, or call if they don't. Purchase gift certificates now, and use them when they re-open for business. This is a great idea for restaurants, mom and pop operations, coffee shops, salons, and spas. I purchased a gift card for my local salon since all of the salons in my state are now closed by law. I'll be using it when they open back up (as soon as possible, as I'll certainly be in need of a haircut by then!)

Place online orders