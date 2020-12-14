Update, December 14 (7:45 am ET): Google services are coming back online after going down around the world for nearly an hour.
What you need to know
- Widespread Google outage is affecting Gmail, YouTube, Google Drive, and other core Google services.
- Users are unable to log in to their Gmail accounts, YouTube's home page is down, and all Nest devices are affected.
- Google is aware of the issue, and is investigating the problem right now.
Google is seeing a widespread outage that is affecting most of its key services, including Gmail, YouTube, Drive, and others. So if you're trying to log in to your Gmail inbox or access YouTube's home page and unable to do so, you're not the only one facing issues.
When I try logging in to my Gmail account, I get the following error:
We're sorry, but your account is temporarily unavailable. We apologize for the inconvenience and suggest trying again in a few minutes. You can view the G Suite Status Dashboard for the current status of the service.
The unprecedented issue is affecting all Google services, according to the Workspace Status Dashboard:
From Google:
We're aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a majority of users. The affected users are unable to access Gmail. We will provide an update by 12/14/20, 5:42 PM detailing when we expect to resolve the problem. Please note that this resolution time is an estimate and may change.
Google Docs, Sheets, Photos, Meet, and every other Google service is inaccessible at the moment, and even Nest devices — including smart speakers and thermostats — are down. Users from all around the world are affected, and it seems to have something to do with Google's authentication system.
Right now, the only Google service that's still working reliably is Google Search. We'll update the post once we know more, but for now, a huge chunk of the internet just went offline.
Update, December 14 (7:45 am ET) — Google services are back online around the world
After a global outage that took down most of its key services, Google has restored access to Gmail, Drive, Meet, YouTube, and others. From Google:
Gmail service has already been restored for some users, and we expect a resolution for all users in the near future. Please note this time frame is an estimate and may change.
I'm able to log in to my Gmail account, access Google Meet, and stream videos on YouTube again. Let us know in the comments if you're still facing issues with any Google service.
Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo join together to make gaming safer
Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo agree to shared safety standards per a new press release. The three companies are now working together to achieve easier to use and more meaningful safety features.
6-year-old racks up a $16,000 in-app purchase bill. Parent blames Apple.
Another child has managed to spend a small fortune on in-app purchases and, again, there were no parental controls in place.
Jon Prosser admits he was wrong about this key iPhone 13 feature
In his latest video, Jon Prosser has stated that Apple has TWO working prototypes featuring an under-display Touch ID sensor.
Your Mac holds your digital life, so make sure to back it up!
One of the most important things you should be doing with your Mac is backing up all of its data. Here are some of our favorite solutions for backing up your most important files, should anything ever happen.