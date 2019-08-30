Severe weather events are the times that mobile communications are most important, especially during events like hurricanes when power outages can last for days and you may have to evacuate to shelters or unfamiliar areas hundreds of miles away. The preparation and the response of wireless carriers is vital to keeping connected during an already chaotic time, and here's the response being prepared by the four major carriers right now.

AT&T AT&T's network is operating normally in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, where the storm has already passed. Response teams are preparing in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia, including the staging of mobile cell sites (including some drone-mounted cell sites) and command centers. AT&T has also announced it is waving fees for going over on data for customers in the storm's path in Florida:

"With Hurricane Dorian approaching, we plan to waive overage charges on mobile services, giving unlimited talk, text and data for AT&T wireless and AT&T PREPAID customers in affected areas in Florida from September 2 to September 8."

AT&T's Hurricane Dorian Disaster Relief Page Verizon Verizon has prepped Wireless Emergency Communications Centers, Tactical Command Trailers, and Response Trailers in advance of Dorian's Florida landfall, as well as preparing backup power systems fuel deliveries for generators in the event of prolonges power outages. Verizon has not yet announced any easing of fees for going over on data or minutes for customers impacted by Dorian. Verizon's Hurricane Dorian Preparations T-Mobile T-Mobile stores in Puerto Rico were closed earlier this week as the storm passed through and damage was assessed, but most have re-opened. T-Mobile is standing by with generators, network recovery equipment and community response trucks as they prepare network facilities for the hurricane. Many of T-Mobile's plans at this point are unlimited talk, text and data, and it hasn't announced plans to waive any overage fees for impacted customers at this time.

"If you are a T-Mobile or Metro by T-Mobile customer and you need assistance with your account or service, call 611 from your handset and we will be happy to help."

"Effective August 28, 2019 through September 4, 2019, Sprint will waive call, text and data overage fees for Sprint customers in the US Virgin Islands. Sprint's retail locations on St. Thomas and St. Croix will serve as charging stations for anyone in the area."