Image via MacRumors
What you need to know
- Apple's website suggests iCloud Folder Sharing for macOS Catalina will now be released in Spring
- Feature has appeared in Catalina and iOS 13 betas.
- Release for iOS still listed as "later this fall".
iCloud Folder Sharing in macOS Catalina will not be arriving until this spring, according to Apple's website. As noted by MacRumors, the iCloud Drive folder sharing feature now appears with an asterisk which at the bottom of the page states "Coming this spring".
The full description of the feature states:
You can now share folders with a private link. Anyone who has access can see the folder in iCloud Drive, add new files, and get the latest versions of files.
This feature was available to users in the Beta of iOS 13 and early versions of Catalina, where right-clicking a folder on iCloud Drive gave users the options to generate a private link to a folder that could be shared through, Mail, Messages, AirDrop or even your contacts.
It now seems that Catalina users will have to wait a bit longer for the new feature. It was also removed from the final version of iOS prior to release, and the iOS 13 page of Apple's website pegs the release as "Coming later this fall."