These days the Bluetooth speaker market is very saturated and it's hard to find a Bluetooth speaker that stands out from the crowd — even at a low price point. The iHome iBT751 attempts to do a lot. It is the very definition of the motto "champagne on a beer budget"; however, it leaves you with some pretty mediocre champagne in the end, and you might have been better of just sticking with beer.

Bottom line: The iHome iBT751 bites off a little more than it can chew, and while it has some exciting features for a low-cost Bluetooth speaker — like limited Smart Home control, cool lighting modes, and an integrated app — it fails to impress in a saturated market.

When I first pulled the iHome iBT751 out of the box, I was pleasantly surprised that it wasn't another black brick or cylinder like so many other Bluetooth speakers. Although its overall design is a little on the chunky side, it's still a small and light enough speaker to carry with you place to place, and it stands out no matter where you place it.

Of course, once you turn on the iHome iBT751 and start listening to your favorite jams, the speaker turns it up to eleven, as the front turns into a colorful array of bouncing or pulsing lights and the back of the device splashes the wall behind it with an equally satisfying display of LED lights. It just looks plain awesome when you're playing music, and all the colored LEDs are lighting up in time with the music — livens up a party without putting in any effort.

Though the buttons to control volume, playback, and other controls are somewhat awkwardly placed at the bottom of the speaker, the speakerphone button can invoke Siri with a long press (about two seconds), and I found it useful at certain times. The button makes it easy to ask Siri a question or get Siri to complete a task while you're jamming out to your tunes and the microphone also enables you to take calls on the speaker, meaning you don't have to run to your phone if someone tries to get a hold of you.

In 2019 it's never a guarantee that anything will come with a headphone jack, but I'm glad the iHome iBT751 does include an AUX port on the back of the device. It's great for using with older technology, like the iPod Nano I still have kicking around. It's also useful if you ever want to save battery instead of using your phone's Bluetooth connection.

Frustrating to use

iHome iBT751: What I Don't Like