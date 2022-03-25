Best Bluetooth speakers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac iMore 2022
Bluetooth speakers are one of the best ways to listen to your favorite tunes, podcasts, and other audio everywhere you go. As long as your iPhone, iPad, or Mac is around, your music can ring out loud and proud. There are many Bluetooth speakers for iPhone on the market, but the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 shines above most of the competition by offering exceptional performance in portability, sound quality, and price!
- Best overall: Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker - Night Black
- Best customizable sound: Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
- Best budget speaker: Anker Soundcore 2 12W Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
- Best premium speaker: Bose SoundLink Revolve+
- Best built-in radio: TREBLAB FX100 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Best overall: Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
Taking the Boom 3 to your next pool party is no problem. It has a high water-resistant rating, allowing it to be submerged in 3 feet of water for 30 minutes. It's also protected against dirt and mud, but you can hand-wash the speaker with warm, soapy water just in case it gets messy. Plus, if you truly want the Boom 3 to live up to its onomatopoeic name, you have the option to set up another one (or up to 150 Boom speakers) to make a stereo pair and really raise the roof!
Pros:
- IP67 water resistance
- PartyUp with up to 150 other Boom speakers
- 15-hour battery life
- Great sound quality
Cons:
- micro-USB charging
Best customizable sound: Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
The Marshall Stanmore II has vintage looks that I love, making it look like an old tube guitar amp. While it still is small enough to be portable, it isn't particularly rugged and has no water resistance. So, if you are going to travel with it, do so carefully.
Where the Marshall Stanmore II really shines is in customizability. The knobs on the top of the speaker allow you to adjust the bass and treble to your liking, and the fantastic companion app you can get for your phone has a 5-band equalizer. This allows the Marshall Stanmore II to be used for a wide variety of music and makes it great for people who like their sound a particular way.
Pros:
- Great companion app
- Customizable mix
- Great at loud volumes
Cons:
- Expensive
- No water-resistance
Best budget speaker: Anker Soundcore 2 12W Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Anker leads the pack for inexpensive accessories, and they have four great cheap speakers to choose from. "Cheap" doesn't mean "junk" here; these are well-built products that can withstand your day-to-day use. The best speaker for most people will be the standard Anker SoundCore 2. This compact speaker offers 24 hours of battery, 12 watts of sound, and surprisingly good bass for the size.
Pros:
- Inexpensive
- IPX5 water resistance
- Long Bluetooth range
Cons:
- Slightly distorted sound at max volume
Best premium speaker: Bose SoundLink Revolve+
Bose has always focused on excellent sound quality in its speakers and headphones. Whether you listen to your music directly from your iPhone via AUX input or send audio wirelessly via Bluetooth, the sound quality of the SoundLink Revolve+ is impeccable. Its convenient carrying handle makes its nearly 2-pound weight a lot easier to manage. Plus, it's built like a tank, so you don't need to baby it when you're carrying it around. To top it off, the Soundlink is compatible with Siri and Google Assistant.
Pros:
- Fantastic sound
- Microphone built-in
- Outstanding bass
Cons:
- Expensive
Best built-in radio: TREBLAB FX100 Bluetooth Speaker
I know it may seem weird, but some people (including myself) still love listening to the radio. The built-in FM tuner on the TREBLAB FX100 makes it easy to catch your favorite local station. It's also rough and tough for outdoor use. Plus, if you have two TREBLAB FX100s, you can pair them together, which increases your sound output and creates a true wireless stereo system.
Pros:
- FM Tuner
- Inexpensive
- Stereo pair with two speakers
Cons:
- Microphone is not the best
Bottom line
While there are many great Bluetooth speakers for iPhone out there, it's tough to match everything the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 has to offer. Its beautiful but rugged design ensures it not only looks great, but you can use it anywhere, thanks to its IP67 rating. Plus, when you want to increase the volume, you can pair up to 150 other Boom speakers and really get the party bumping.
To top it all off, the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 is no slouch when it comes to sound quality. It sounds great out of the box, and even at loud volumes, remains clear with no muddy bass or tin-like treble tones.
