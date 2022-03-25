Best Bluetooth speakers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac iMore 2022

Bluetooth speakers are one of the best ways to listen to your favorite tunes, podcasts, and other audio everywhere you go. As long as your iPhone, iPad, or Mac is around, your music can ring out loud and proud. There are many Bluetooth speakers for iPhone on the market, but the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 shines above most of the competition by offering exceptional performance in portability, sound quality, and price!

Taking the Boom 3 to your next pool party is no problem. It has a high water-resistant rating, allowing it to be submerged in 3 feet of water for 30 minutes. It's also protected against dirt and mud, but you can hand-wash the speaker with warm, soapy water just in case it gets messy. Plus, if you truly want the Boom 3 to live up to its onomatopoeic name, you have the option to set up another one (or up to 150 Boom speakers) to make a stereo pair and really raise the roof! Pros: IP67 water resistance

PartyUp with up to 150 other Boom speakers

15-hour battery life

Great sound quality Cons: micro-USB charging

Best overall Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker - Night Black The whole package! The Ultimate Ears Boom 3 offers fantastic sound quality, and due to its IP67 water resistance, it's perfect for the pool or beach. $130 at Amazon

$130 at Best Buy

Best customizable sound: Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

The Marshall Stanmore II has vintage looks that I love, making it look like an old tube guitar amp. While it still is small enough to be portable, it isn't particularly rugged and has no water resistance. So, if you are going to travel with it, do so carefully. Where the Marshall Stanmore II really shines is in customizability. The knobs on the top of the speaker allow you to adjust the bass and treble to your liking, and the fantastic companion app you can get for your phone has a 5-band equalizer. This allows the Marshall Stanmore II to be used for a wide variety of music and makes it great for people who like their sound a particular way. Pros: Great companion app

Customizable mix

Great at loud volumes Cons: Expensive

No water-resistance

Best customizable sound Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Adjust and readjust The bass and treble knobs, along with a 5-band equalizer in the companion app, the Marshall Stanmore II lets you shape your sound! $380 at Amazon

$380 at Best Buy

Best budget speaker: Anker Soundcore 2 12W Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Anker leads the pack for inexpensive accessories, and they have four great cheap speakers to choose from. "Cheap" doesn't mean "junk" here; these are well-built products that can withstand your day-to-day use. The best speaker for most people will be the standard Anker SoundCore 2. This compact speaker offers 24 hours of battery, 12 watts of sound, and surprisingly good bass for the size. Pros: Inexpensive

IPX5 water resistance

Long Bluetooth range Cons: Slightly distorted sound at max volume

Best budget speaker Anker Soundcore 2 12W Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Don't break the bank This is the perfect little speaker for anyone who isn't too fussy about sound quality but is fussy about the price. From $45 at Amazon

From $45 at Walmart

Best premium speaker: Bose SoundLink Revolve+

Bose has always focused on excellent sound quality in its speakers and headphones. Whether you listen to your music directly from your iPhone via AUX input or send audio wirelessly via Bluetooth, the sound quality of the SoundLink Revolve+ is impeccable. Its convenient carrying handle makes its nearly 2-pound weight a lot easier to manage. Plus, it's built like a tank, so you don't need to baby it when you're carrying it around. To top it off, the Soundlink is compatible with Siri and Google Assistant. Pros: Fantastic sound

Microphone built-in

Outstanding bass Cons: Expensive

Best premium speaker Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Money can buy the best With the Bose SoundLink Revolve+, beautiful low-end tones never sound muddy, making listening to any music a real treat. $299 at Amazon

$299 at Walmart

Best built-in radio: TREBLAB FX100 Bluetooth Speaker

I know it may seem weird, but some people (including myself) still love listening to the radio. The built-in FM tuner on the TREBLAB FX100 makes it easy to catch your favorite local station. It's also rough and tough for outdoor use. Plus, if you have two TREBLAB FX100s, you can pair them together, which increases your sound output and creates a true wireless stereo system. Pros: FM Tuner

Inexpensive

Stereo pair with two speakers Cons: Microphone is not the best