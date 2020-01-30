I don't know about you guys, but I'm always happy to get more video games and nerd culture in my day. If you feel the same way, then we've got some exciting news for you. We're happy to announce that we've just created a new video game-centered Twitter account: iMore Games.

We'll post primarily about things related to Nintendo, Pokémon, Zelda, or any other games/accessories that make their way onto Nintendo's gaming systems. That means if we see good Nintendo deals, or if we see news regarding upcoming Nintendo hardware or services, you'll be sure to hear from us. Yes, we will also post big news regarding Xbox, PlayStation, PC, or mobile gaming, but if you're a big Nintendo fan, iMore Games is your best bet.

We'll be posting several times a week with the best stories and news as well as retweeting hilarious gaming posts, creating videos, polls, and more:

This is spot onhttps://t.co/vm4ByUohUy — iMore Games (@iMore_Games) January 30, 2020

Of course, we'll also bring you more informative articles, like this one:

Temtem will come to Nintendo Switch in May 2020.https://t.co/1RLvIeMDR1 — iMore Games (@iMore_Games) January 30, 2020

The bottom line here is that we're gaming nerds that want to share our love of Nintendo and other consoles with fellow gaming nerds. If you love seeing hilarious Zelda memes, or want to be better informed on video game-related news, follow us at iMore Games! You won't be disappointed.

We're also excited to see your feedback on the iMore Games Twitter account. Let's get a conversation going. You can leave us a comment below or tweet at us!

By the by, if you're interested in Xbox gaming, we do have a sister Twitter account for you, Windows Central Gaming. Check it out when you get a chance!

