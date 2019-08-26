After an article in Time made its way around the Internet by shocking readers with the fact that their smartphones are 10X dirtier than a toilet seat, InvisibleShield set out to help the world and do something about it. InvisibleShield's newest line of anti-microbial screen protectors is designed to eliminate 99.99% of harmful bacteria that would otherwise love to hang out on your phone, and they're now available for the latest iPhone models including the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR!

Dubbed the Glass Elite VisionGuard+, these new glass screen protectors are infused with anti-microbial properties and feature ClearPrint technology for a revolutionary oil-dispersing treatment to keep fingerprints and smudges virtually invisible. They also incorporate InvisibileShield's Eyesafe technology which safeguards your eyes against overexposure to blue light. Coupled with the enhanced shatter protection that's four times stronger than standard glass screen protectors, the Glass Elite VisionGuard+ offers 4-in-1 protection that you won't find anywhere else.

These screen protectors even come with a limited lifetime warranty, though with their reinforced, beveled edges, extreme scratch resistance, and easy installation, you should have no trouble getting yours set up properly and keeping it in good condition.

Going around with your phone unprotected is risky, and you shouldn't risk your health either. You can pick up the InvisibleShield Glass Elite VisionGuard+ screen protector for the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, or the iPhone XR now at Zagg's website for $49.99 each.