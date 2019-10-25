What you need to know
- A report suggests iPhone 11 users are experiencing wireless charging issues.
- Several users have taken to Apple's Forums to complain
- Some reports suggest a bug in iOS 13.1.3 is to blame.
Several reports today suggest that iPhone 11 users are experiencing problems with wireless charging on their devices, potentially linked to the iOS 13.1.3 update.
According to Trusted Reviews:
Some iPhone 11 users have run into an issue with wirelessly charging their new phone. There's a multitude of complaints on the Apple Support Communities forum that all describe what appears to be the same problem.... Some Apple customers are reporting that wireless charging on the iPhone 11 simply isn't working − and it's got nothing to do with incompatible or dodgy charging pads, or obstructive phone cases.
Many of the complaints seem to suggest that the iPhone 11 will recognise that it has been placed on a wireless charger, but won't actually charge up the battery. Some users have even reported the phone heating up, but not charging.
One user reported on October 23:
There seems to be the same problem with Iphone 11. I have 2 of them (IOS 13.1.3) and one of them is charging fine on the wireless pad while the other one is not (only charges when i reboot for a couple of days). Optimised Battery Charging is switched off on both of them.
Another user posting today said:
In my case , it does not charge at all as soon as i place it on a charger. And i have two iphone 11s , one of them is charging properly the other one is not (tried it on 3 different chargers) - so if it was a software issue and i would expect same behavior from both of them as they are both on the latest IOS
Whilst the report suggests the issue may have been triggeered by iOS 13.1.3, some of the complaints have blamed 13.1.1 and 13.2 for the issue. There doesn't seem to be a definite answer as to which (if any) of Apple's software updates could be at fault. There are also conflicting report about a fix for the bug. Some users have found success simply by switching their device off and then on again, but this isn't working for everyone.
Apple hasn't given any response to the reports as yet, but it should be noted that this is only a handful of users, and there doesn't seem to be a consistent pattern with regards to either hardware or software developing just yet. Have you experienced any problems with wirelesss charging on the iPhone 11? Let us know!
